WWE Rumors - Possible update on Matt Hardy's AEW status
Most pro-wrestling fans know by now that Matt Hardy is no longer under WWE contract and is currently a free agent. Hardy has stated he was leaving because he and WWE just were not on the same page in terms of his character or his future.
With that being said, the drums are growing louder that Hardy will sign with AEW and be revealed as The Exalted One. As soon as Matt Hardy made the announcement that he was no longer under WWE Contract, AEW tweeted out a message on their Twitter account and saying that 'The Exalted One is Near.'
It seems rather interesting that AEW would time their tweet right around the same time that Matt Hardy made his announcement. To add to the speculation, at the end of the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks received a phone call from someone in the 910 area code, which is North Carolina.
Some fans are speculating that this could tie into the Free The Delete series on Hardy's YouTube channel. Moreover, The last episode is due to air on Wednesday at Noon which may provide clues as to his future.
While all signs seem to point to AEW, Fightful Select has reached out to Matt Hardy to confirm whether this is the case and Hardy responded that he has yet to make a decision on his future. The report said:
"I reached out to Matt Hardy to ask about reports that he'd "made a decision" on AEW. He stated that any information to that regard would be speculation, and he's still weighing offers."
Of course, this could be a complete lie, but it remains to be seen whether Hardy is going to AEW. Wrestling fans may get their answer sooner rather than later.Published 03 Mar 2020, 16:32 IST