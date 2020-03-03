WWE Rumors - Possible update on Matt Hardy's AEW status

Is he the leader of The Dark Order? (Pic Source: Being The Elite / Matt Hardy Brand)

Most pro-wrestling fans know by now that Matt Hardy is no longer under WWE contract and is currently a free agent. Hardy has stated he was leaving because he and WWE just were not on the same page in terms of his character or his future.

With that being said, the drums are growing louder that Hardy will sign with AEW and be revealed as The Exalted One. As soon as Matt Hardy made the announcement that he was no longer under WWE Contract, AEW tweeted out a message on their Twitter account and saying that 'The Exalted One is Near.'

It seems rather interesting that AEW would time their tweet right around the same time that Matt Hardy made his announcement. To add to the speculation, at the end of the latest episode of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks received a phone call from someone in the 910 area code, which is North Carolina.

The Young Bucks got a phone call from a 910 area code on the newest Being The Elite... 👀👀 #BTE pic.twitter.com/fJVmuHz8rd — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) March 2, 2020

Some fans are speculating that this could tie into the Free The Delete series on Hardy's YouTube channel. Moreover, The last episode is due to air on Wednesday at Noon which may provide clues as to his future.

Rest In Peace ZENITH

July 7th, 7-March 2nd, 2020



Today we remembered & buried ZENITH, the ESSENCE (soul) that fueled the #BROKENBrilliance of the mortal Matt Hardy.#FreeTheDELETE Ep 10 - "THE PREPARATION" follows these events & premieres Wed at noon on https://t.co/822EmMgJPx pic.twitter.com/nVxx0GD9Av — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 3, 2020

While all signs seem to point to AEW, Fightful Select has reached out to Matt Hardy to confirm whether this is the case and Hardy responded that he has yet to make a decision on his future. The report said:

Advertisement

"I reached out to Matt Hardy to ask about reports that he'd "made a decision" on AEW. He stated that any information to that regard would be speculation, and he's still weighing offers."

Of course, this could be a complete lie, but it remains to be seen whether Hardy is going to AEW. Wrestling fans may get their answer sooner rather than later.