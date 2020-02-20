AEW Rumors - Former WWE Superstar and a Hall of Famer spotted backstage at Dynamite

AEW

This week's AEW Dynamite was an exciting show, which saw Cody Rhodes be a part of the first-ever steel cage match in AEW's history, defeating Wardlow.

Backstage at AEW Dynamite, there were two special guests, both of whom were previously a part of WWE. Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Superstar Austin Aries was backstage at the show, along with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

Also Read: Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries quits Twitter after posting a worrying message

Aries posted on social media, stating that he was with DDP, practising DDPY with the former WCW Champion, and the two were later at Dynamite, as per PWInsider. ECW legend Raven was also on the show and was even shown on television when he was ringside.

Former ECW World Champion Raven, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and former ROH and Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries are backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite taping in Atlanta, GA. We are told Aries is just visiting at the taping.

Aries returned to Impact Wrestling after leaving WWE, but he and the promotion had a feud which resulted in him quitting the promotion last year. He has since been wrestling for Major League Wrestling

There could be a possibility of Aries joining AEW, as he expressed his desire to face Cody late last year. This is what Aries said:

Cody is one of a handful of men I’d love to compete against. And I’ve been digging what AEW has been doing so far, it’s like watching a new age NWA Crockett years mashed up with the best of WCW years.

Also Read: Best & Worst of AEW Dynamite: Moxley defeats debuting star, Top star busted open in steel cage match

Advertisement

Do you think Aries would be a good signing for AEW? Comment below!

You can read this week's AEW Dynamite results here.