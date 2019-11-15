AEW Rumors: Full Gear Buyrate revealed

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 15 Nov 2019, 12:39 IST SHARE

Where did it end up?

If Wrestling fans voted PPV's by quality, it wouldn't be far fetched to say that they would rate AEW Full Gear as one of the best PPV's of the year. It had everything on the card, with an amazing tag match, a fantastic title match with Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho as well as MJF's heel turn and a violent main event between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. According to 411Mania, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the buyrate for Full Gear should finish at about the same or just below All Out, which is about 100,000 buys.

The WON also reports that the streaming numbers for Full Gear were about the same as the first two shows. While the cable numbers are not in yet, they're not expected to hit the same numbers as Double or Nothing but should be on the same level as All Out. On further analysis, it should be pointed out that AEW did not hit the top 20 Google Trends on that day. The only AEW PPV to do that was Double or Nothing.

It should also be noted that while the buyrate remained the same and saw no real growth since All Out, AEW Dynamite saw the uptick in their numbers as they finished with 957,000 viewers and beat NXT in the ratings on Wednesday night.

What does this mean for AEW?

It's hard to gauge a product that has only been on the air for seven weeks. A lot of people did tune in for Double or Nothing and that viewership has carried over to AEW Dynamite. It would be foolish to say that the product is already on the decline, but rather, it's actually a positive that there is stability in the viewership numbers.

It'll be interesting how things shape up in the weeks to come as AEW Dynamite starts to build their characters going forward.