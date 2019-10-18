AEW Rumors: Jake Hager's in-ring debut date possibly confirmed

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 109 // 18 Oct 2019, 22:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

He's one of the toughest!

As many wrestling fans will know by now, Bellator fighter and former WWE Superstar Jake Hager made his debut in the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite. His last two weeks on the show have been spent interfering in matches and being the de-facto bodyguard of Chris Jericho. Now, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Jake Hager will not wrestle until after his fight with Anthony Garrett on October 25 at Bellator 231.

Is Jake Hager signed to Bellator?

Jake Hager was working in WWE until he left in 2017 after being with the company for nine years. After that, Hager decided to take a page out of Brock Lesnar's book and signed with Bellator MMA. Hager has an amateur wrestling background, after wrestling for the University of Oklahoma and achieved All-American status.

Hager made his MMA debut in 2018 at Bellator 221. Since then, he is currently undefeated with a win-loss record of 2-0. He is now scheduled to fight Anthony Garrett on October 25 at Bellator 231.

When will Jake Hager make his in-ring debut at AEW?

As mentioned above, Hager will wrestle once his fight with Anthony Garrett is over. While he did sign with AEW, there was an agreement with Bellator that he could do TV every week and take Tuesdays and Wednesdays off for training as his MMA training takes up the rest of the week.

It's quite clear that he is not wrestling to avoid getting injured. During his promo from a couple of weeks ago, Jericho put over Hager when he said,

"Jake Hager is the most feared MMA fighter on the planet today and that's a shoot. That makes him the toughest man in AEW, that makes him the toughest man in the professional wrestling business, baby."

From the looks of it, Jake Hager can't afford to lose this upcoming match. While it won't hurt his AEW status, it would still be a bonus if he remained undefeated.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!