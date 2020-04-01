AEW star Chris Jericho gives nod to WWE legend in major show of respect

Chris Jericho [Pic - AEW]

AEW star Chris Jericho has given a substantial tip of his proverbial hat to WWE icon The Undertaker in a show of respect on social media.

Former WWE legend Jericho, now plying his trade in AEW, gave the nod to The Undertaker after fans asked about the Deadman using one of Jericho's catchphrases in reference to AJ Styles, Gallows and Anderson during a promo on RAW this week.

In a post on social media and in response to a fan suggesting the man formerly known as Y2J in WWE, Jericho would be tempted to take legal action against the Phenom following the comments, the innaugrual AEW World Champion said the legend could use as many of his catchphrases as he liked.

Hardly! He’s the @undertaker...he can used as many of my catch phrases as he wants!!! 🤠 https://t.co/NnPo7xhB0H — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 31, 2020

Jericho, while often outspoken and never shy about criticising WWE or its product if the situation has called for it, rarely has a bad word to say about the likes of The Undertaker or any of the WWE's longer-serving, established figures.

The Undertaker, meanwhile, has been upping the ante in his promos in recent weeks as his feud against AJ Styles has been booked to become entirely more personal.

Styles, in the build-up to their clash at WrestleMania this coming weekend, referenced Undertaker's real name and real-life family, while Undertaker returned the favour and labelled the Phenomenal One "stupid."