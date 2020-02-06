AEW star Chris Jericho hits back hard at online fan criticism

Chris Jericho was less than happy with these social media comments

There are no signs that AEW has an inferiority complex – and nor should they. But given the attitude of some fans, it would be no surprise if they developed one.

All Elite Wrestling has been up and running for just over 13 months now having been founded in January 2019, spearheaded by the likes of Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

Their rise ever since has been nothing short of meteoric, with a major television deal already thriving and a dedicated fanbase all around the world.

It seems, though, that some still view it as little more than a small start-up promotion, seemingly doomed to head the same way as the likes of WCW and ECW and, ultimately, fade away to the confines of wrestling history.

It’s no wonder, then, that the AEW World Champion Chris Jericho took to the company’s defense on social media on Thursday, firmly batting back criticism that they weren’t able to make major waves in terms of live crowds and the like.

With tongue firmly wedged in cheek and with a hefty dose of sass, the former WWE Superstar replied:

You’re right...for example the New York City/New Jersey market is a tiny, minuscule market. Thank goodness for these tiny villages that keep our doomed company on life support. Can you get me a job for when we go out of business in five years? Please? https://t.co/mvDAvfqzco — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 6, 2020

That appears to be 1-0 to the AEW World Champion, then!

