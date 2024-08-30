AEW star to jump ship, The Bloodline expanding? - 4 stars who can make their WWE debut at Bash in Berlin

WWE has had some epic premium live events this year. WrestleMania 40 was the biggest, but the promotion also had epic stadium shows with the 2024 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber Perth, and SummerSlam.

The next big show the promotion is set to air isn't from a massive stadium, but it will be taking place in Germany. Bash in Berlin, which is set to stream on Peacock this Saturday, is the upcoming premium live event that fans are looking forward to.

The card is stacked and features two big world title matches with Cody Rhodes battling Kevin Owens and Randy Orton challenging Gunther. Additionally, the Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line, a Mixed Tag Team Match will be on the card, and CM Punk is set to fight Drew McIntyre.

Trending

Triple H and company officials may have more up their sleeves than just these big matches, however. This article will take a look at a handful of stars who are either rumored to be joining World Wrestling Entertainment or have allegedly already signed and could potentially debut at Bash in Berlin as a big surprise.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Below are four stars who can make their WWE debut at Bash in Berlin.

#4. Penta El Zero Miedo could jump ship to WWE from AEW

Expand Tweet

Penta El Zero Miedo, also known as Pentagon Jr., has been one of the best Mexican stars in pro wrestling for quite some time. He broke out in the United States through Lucha Underground and later found success in PWG.

For the past five years or so, Penta has been a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster, but that looks to be changing. Reports indicate that the masked star hopes to leave AEW and many believe it is with the intention to join WWE once his contract officially expires.

While there's been no confirmation as to when exactly his contract will officially expire, many believe that it could end on Saturday. If that's true, his first appearance after leaving AEW could be at WWE Bash in Berlin that very same day. Could he confront The Judgment Day or even Cody Rhodes?

#3. Alex Shelley & #2. Chris Sabin, The Motor City Machine Guns could debut

Expand Tweet

The Motor City Machine Guns are one of the best tag teams in pro wrestling. The duo is made up of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, two stars who have had tremendous success all over, but especially in TNA Wrestling where they held both singles and tag team gold multiple times over.

When Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin left TNA Wrestling earlier this year, it was believed that they'd be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to reports, however, the duo have turned down the Tony Khan-led promotion and instead opted to sign with WWE.

If it is accurate that Shelley and Sabin rejected Tony Khan's contract offer for WWE, the duo could believably debut on any brand at any time. They have the experience to compete on RAW and SmackDown, but they'd also be big gets for NXT.

Supposing that they are main roster bound, the two could debut at Bash in Berlin. They could have an impromptu match against a duo like DIY or even the World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

#1. Hikuleo could debut alongside The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline has long been one of the best and most impressive factions in WWE. The current incarnation of the stable features Solo Sikoa as the leader, joined by Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

If that isn't impressive enough, there may be one more member set to debut. The powerful and imposing Hikuleo, a monster of a man who is also the younger brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, is reportedly signed to WWE and could debut at any point.

Given his ties to both Tama and Loa, it is expected that he will debut alongside his brothers as part of the Solo Sikoa-led group. The big questions, of course, are how and when he might debut. We could get answers at Bash in Berlin.

While The Bloodline isn't currently advertised for the show, they could still make their presence known in some way. For example, the faction could attack Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, two long-time rivals of the group. This time, however, they may have a giant waiting to attack if Cody and Kevin get the better of the four men. Hikuleo putting both men down would be huge for his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback