AEW Superstar praises Edge and Randy Orton for their epic match at WWE WrestleMania 36

An AEW star has praises both Orton and Edge for their epic performances at WrestleMania 36.

Edge walked away with a vital win over his former tag team partner at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edge vs Randy Orton from WrestleMania 36

During his time in WWE, Chris Jericho shared the ring with both Edge and Randy Orton and at this year's WrestleMania 36, the former Rated RKO pairing went toe-to-toe in a Last Man Standing Match.

With Edge securing a huge win over a 30-minute thriller against Orton, The Rated R-Superstar marked his return to singles competition in the best way possible. In response to the match, All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho took to Twitter and had huge praise for both men.

Chris Jericho comments on the match between Edge and Randy Orton from WrestleMania 36

On night 2 of WrestleMania 36, Edge and Randy Orton squared-off in a grueling Last Man Standing Match which saw the two men brawl all over the WWE Performance Center and even at the backstage area of it.

Edge, who made his return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble, was involved in his first singles match in nine years, as he and The Viper took each other to the limit and gave us an emotional Last Man Standing bout.

It sure did take some resilience from The Rated-R Superstar to secure a win over Orton and another one of Edge's former tag team partner in the form of Chris Jericho took to Twitter and claimed that he enjoyed the epic performances from both Edge and Randy Orton on the second night of WrestleMania 36.

Here is what Jericho tweeted out:

Yes...it was Deadly Daddy! I really enjoyed the epic performances from @EdgeRatedR & @RandyOrton ! https://t.co/GJwx0xtLCx — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 6, 2020

With Edge picking up a vital win at WrestleMania, it now remains to be seen what the former WWE Champion will have in mind and has to say on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. Considering how vital Edge's win over Orton was, we surely could expect WWE to put 'The Rated R-Superstar' in another significant feud against someone from the stacked RAW roster.

What's next for Chris Jericho?

Despite being signed with AEW, it is pretty clear that Chris Jericho is still one of the realest Pro Wrestlers in the business today and always gives credit where its due.

The former AEW World Champion, who recently lost his title to Jon Moxley at Revolution, is currently in a feud against the recently debuting Matt Hardy on AEW after 'The Broken One' decided to side with The Elite in their on-going war against The Inner Circle.

As far as this week's AEW Dynamite is concerned, Jericho will be on commentary along with Tony Schiavone and we could expect the former AEW World Champion to bring a lot to the table.