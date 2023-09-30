AEW veteran says he will respect Triple H "then, now, and forever"

Triple H has become one of the most important people in WWE management since his in-ring career ended. On a recent podcast episode, AEW announcer and WWE legend Jim Ross opened up about his respect for the 14-time world champion.

Ross worked for WWE for a combined 23 years between 1993 and 2019. The 71-year-old commentated on several key moments in the WWE Chief Content Officer's career. During his days in the company's talent relations department, he also rewarded The Game with his first guaranteed $1 million-per-year contract.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross made it clear how much he appreciates Vince McMahon's son-in-law:

"We always communicated well. We had a good, honest, upfront relationship, and I have great respect for Triple H. Then, now, and forever, as the old expression goes. We always got along well. We have a lot in common. We both love wrestling and we both love pro wrestling." [16:18 – 16:41]

The words "then, now, forever, together" appear on the screen as part of WWE's opening titles before every show.

Ross also spoke on this week's podcast about his controversial departure from WWE after a video game panel in 2013.

Jim Ross on Triple H's behind-the-scenes influence in WWE

In July 2022, Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead following his father-in-law's initial retirement.

Jim Ross believes McMahon made the right call by giving The King of Kings additional responsibilities over the last decade:

"He's got a great feel for the game – no pun intended. The more you can get Triple H involved on a decision-making scenario, the better off you are. He's just got a great feel for the business. He's a student of the game, literally. It wasn't just a nickname." [14:03 – 14:25]

Ross added that he would not be surprised if The Game rehired a recently released superstar in a non-wrestling role.

