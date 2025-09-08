After AJ Lee, it’s time for another female ex-WWE icon to come back home

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee made a surprise return on the September 5 episode of Friday Night SmackDown during the main event and taught Becky Lynch a lesson for putting her hands on CM Punk multiple times.Lee not only put a beating on Becky Lynch but also held her Women's Intercontinental Championship. Interestingly, another top former WWE star, Paige, might return to the Stamford-based promotion.Multiple WWE returns may be in the lineupWorld Wrestling Entertainment fans have seen some of the biggest comebacks recently. Brock Lesnar and AJ Lee are among the top returns.According to Cory Hayes of BodySlam.com, several superstars may be in the lineup to return to the Stamford-based promotion.&quot;Multiple returns to WWE TV are on the horizon,&quot; he wrote.Cory @Cory_Hays407LINKMultiple returns to WWE TV are on the horizonFormer champion could return soonFormer Divas Champion, Paige (aka Saraya), has been absent from professional wrestling since October 2024. She left AEW earlier this year and, since then, has expressed multiple times that she is open to returning to the Stamford-based promotion.Paige could be the next to return. She has a strong history with AJ Lee. Seth Rollins might surprisingly call her up to help Becky Lynch neutralize Lee, making for an interesting women's storyline.Hall of Famer teases return of two former championsFollowing AJ Lee's much-awaited return, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who is already enjoying her recent WWE run, teased on her official X account about a possible return of two former women's champions, Paige and her twin sister, Brie Bella.Nikki posted a picture of Paige and her sister Brie Bella together with a caption, &quot;One can dream.&quot; If former Divas Champions return anytime, this may be the best time in the women's division, as it will be stacked like never before.That said, the return specified above is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed. It will be interesting to see whether Paige returns to the Stamford-based promotion at any point.