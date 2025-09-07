  • home icon
  • WWE
  Major WWE star teases the return of two former champions after AJ Lee

Major WWE star teases the return of two former champions after AJ Lee

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 07, 2025 23:27 GMT
AJ Lee on SmackDown [Picture credits: WWE.com]
AJ Lee on SmackDown [Picture credits: WWE.com]

AJ Lee made her much-anticipated return to WWE on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, a major star has teased the comebacks of two more former champions to the Stamford-based promotion.

Nikki Bella, who returned to the wrestling promotion earlier this year, had announced her retirement from in-ring competition in June 2019. Her twin sister, and former Divas Champion, Brie Bella, had also stepped away from the squared circle earlier that year. It was about a year after Saraya (fka Paige) retired from wrestling due to a neck injury. Since Nikki's recent return, there have been speculations about Brie and Saraya's comebacks as well.

Earlier today, the Nikki & Brie X/Twitter account dropped a massive tease hinting at Brie Bella and the multiple-time champion Paige's WWE returns after AJ Lee showed up on SmackDown this week. Nikki Bella likely posted an old picture of the two stars backstage on the blue brand, suggesting that they could also be headed back to the global juggernaut.

"One can dream…. 🙇🏽‍♀️🌙✨🙏🏼 #BellaArmy #GothBella," read the post.
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

AJ Lee returned to WWE after a decade, much like her husband, CM Punk, and took out Becky Lynch. She is likely to team up with The Second City Saint to wrestle The Man and Seth Rollins.

Saraya shared her reaction to AJ Lee's WWE return

Saraya (fka Paige) has a lot of history with AJ Lee. She defeated the latter on her main roster debut to win the WWE Divas Championship. The English star also became the first woman to hold a main roster title and the NXT Women's Championship simultaneously.

The two women feuded over the WWE Divas Championship for several months. They shared the ring several times, including teaming up on multiple occasions. The former Paige took to her X/Twitter account to share her reaction to the 38-year-old's return on SmackDown.

"F*ck, my heart is so full watching @TheAJMendez [AJ Lee] come back. Love you sister. Go show ‘em why you’re the best in the world ❤️," she wrote.
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Saraya wrestled her last match in October 2024 in AEW. However, she left the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year in March. The two-time WWE Divas Champion has since made it clear on multiple occasions that she was open to returning to World Wrestling Entertainment.

It remains to be seen if and when Saraya or Brie Bella show up on WWE programming.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

