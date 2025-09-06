Saraya reacts to epic WWE return

Former Divas Champion Saraya, aka Paige, has reacted to an epic WWE return. This week on SmackDown the anticipation was high for the return of a beloved star and it delivered on all ends.

AJ Lee made her much-awaited return to WWE after 10 years on the blue brand and went after Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. This blockbuster return has got the WWE Universe talking, and many stars have shared their reactions online.

Saraya, who was one of the last wrestlers to share the ring with Lee in a match, also took to X (Twitter) to express her delight at the big return.

"F*ck, my heart is so full watching @TheAJMendez come back. Love you sister. Go show ‘em why you’re the best in the world ❤️," she wrote in the post.

AJ Lee came during the last segment of SmackDown after Becky Lynch had slapped her husband, CM Punk. Punk said that he won't put hands on a woman, but he knows someone who might.

Lee came out to a thunderous response from the fans in the Allstate Arena in Chicago. She went after Lynch and took her down before grabbing the Women's Intercontinental Title.

With Punk at odds with Seth Rollins and The Man, it is likely that he will team up with AJ Lee to take on the duo in a mixed tag team match soon.

Saraya and AJ Lee have history

Saraya made her main roster WWE debut on the RAW After WrestleMania 30. She got into a confrontation with the then-Divas Champion AJ Lee, who slapped her and challenged her to a match.

Saraya would shockingly beat Lee to win the Championship after hitting a Paige Turner. This made her the youngest Divas Champion at the age of 21. The two stars would exchange the Championship a few more times between them in that year.

AJ Lee would then team up with her at WrestleMania 31 as they beat The Bella Twins.

