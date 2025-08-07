  • home icon
  • WWE
  • After Brock Lesnar, it’s time for another controversial star to come back to WWE

After Brock Lesnar, it’s time for another controversial star to come back to WWE

By Love Verma
Published Aug 07, 2025 05:43 GMT
WWE is currently running under Triple H creative regime. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
WWE is currently running under Triple H's creative regime [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE, and fans are already excited to see what the future holds for The Beast Incarnate after he destroyed John Cena at SummerSlam. Following the return of Lesnar, it's time for another controversial star to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion, and this star is Alberto Del Rio.

Ad

Alberto is a former WWE star who had an incredible run in the sports entertainment juggernaut in the past. He won multiple WWE titles and is a former World Heavyweight Champion.

The Mexican star was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016 after reportedly violating the company's talent wellness policy. Since then, he has yet to make his presence in the company.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

How did speculation over Alberto Del Rio's WWE return start?

The chances of his arrival under Triple H's creative regime kicked off when he lost a major match in AAA, a promotion WWE just recently acquired. Del Rio locked horns with El Mesías in a bout with serious stipulations. Consequently, after his loss, Del Rio was forced to leave the lucha libre promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As The Game is currently closely working with AAA, fans believe that Alberto may finally return to WWE following his exit from that promotion. Some stars from the Stamford-based promotion have also been competing in the Mexican promotion. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio is set to compete in an AAA World Title match soon.

What do WWE's higher-ups think about Alberto Del Rio?

According to a report from Fightful Select, the upper management of the Stamford-based promotion still stands firmly against the idea of Del Rio's comeback. The source also disclosed that the higher-ups have no interest in bringing back the former World Heavyweight Champion despite his possibly exiting AAA.

Ad

During his time in WWE, Del Rio was a fan favorite and feuded with several top stars of the promotion, including Cena, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio. He was a star attraction who was heavily pushed and seemingly had good results. However, things outside the ring weren't as smooth, and the star was let go soon after.

Why is there still a chance for Alberto's comeback under Triple H's creative control?

Despite recent reports indicating that the higher-ups were against Alberto's return, a new update confirmed that there might be some interest in bringing back the 48-year-old star. As per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there are people within the sports entertainment juggernaut who are pushing for Del Rio's return to the main roster.

Ad

Meltzer highlighted how some people were impressed with Alberto's performance lately, which increases the chances of a comeback. However, only time will tell what plans The King of the Kings actually has for Alberto Del Rio.

After the sensational returns of CM Punk and Brock Lesnar in recent years, anything seems possible in the Stamford-based company under The Game's creative reign.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications