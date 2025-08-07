After Brock Lesnar, it’s time for another controversial star to come back to WWE

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE, and fans are already excited to see what the future holds for The Beast Incarnate after he destroyed John Cena at SummerSlam. Following the return of Lesnar, it's time for another controversial star to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion, and this star is Alberto Del Rio.Alberto is a former WWE star who had an incredible run in the sports entertainment juggernaut in the past. He won multiple WWE titles and is a former World Heavyweight Champion.The Mexican star was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016 after reportedly violating the company's talent wellness policy. Since then, he has yet to make his presence in the company.How did speculation over Alberto Del Rio's WWE return start?The chances of his arrival under Triple H's creative regime kicked off when he lost a major match in AAA, a promotion WWE just recently acquired. Del Rio locked horns with El Mesías in a bout with serious stipulations. Consequently, after his loss, Del Rio was forced to leave the lucha libre promotion.As The Game is currently closely working with AAA, fans believe that Alberto may finally return to WWE following his exit from that promotion. Some stars from the Stamford-based promotion have also been competing in the Mexican promotion. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio is set to compete in an AAA World Title match soon.What do WWE's higher-ups think about Alberto Del Rio?According to a report from Fightful Select, the upper management of the Stamford-based promotion still stands firmly against the idea of Del Rio's comeback. The source also disclosed that the higher-ups have no interest in bringing back the former World Heavyweight Champion despite his possibly exiting AAA.During his time in WWE, Del Rio was a fan favorite and feuded with several top stars of the promotion, including Cena, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio. He was a star attraction who was heavily pushed and seemingly had good results. However, things outside the ring weren't as smooth, and the star was let go soon after.Why is there still a chance for Alberto's comeback under Triple H's creative control?Despite recent reports indicating that the higher-ups were against Alberto's return, a new update confirmed that there might be some interest in bringing back the 48-year-old star. As per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there are people within the sports entertainment juggernaut who are pushing for Del Rio's return to the main roster.Meltzer highlighted how some people were impressed with Alberto's performance lately, which increases the chances of a comeback. However, only time will tell what plans The King of the Kings actually has for Alberto Del Rio.Cage Dalton 🇮🇱🇺🇸🦅 @RealCageDaltonLINKI’m on Team Alberto Del Rio he deserves a second chance at redemption in WWE! The dude is a natural heel WWE needs more people like Alberto Del Rio.After the sensational returns of CM Punk and Brock Lesnar in recent years, anything seems possible in the Stamford-based company under The Game's creative reign.