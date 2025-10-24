  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • After Jacob Fatu, another top WWE Superstar to be written off TV due to one mysterious man? Exploring the possibility

After Jacob Fatu, another top WWE Superstar to be written off TV due to one mysterious man? Exploring the possibility

By Parth Pujara
Modified Oct 24, 2025 15:49 GMT
Jacob Fatu was mysteriously attacked last week. [Image via WWE
Jacob Fatu was mysteriously attacked last week. [Image via WWE's YouTube]

Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre were set to collide in a number one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship on last week's WWE SmackDown. However, right before the bout, The Samoan Werewolf was mysteriously attacked backstage. The blame naturally fell on Drew McIntyre, who denied any involvement.

Ad

While it is still unclear who took out Fatu, the mystery attacker could target his next victim on this week's episode of the blue brand. In a shocking possibility, Drew McIntyre could meet the same fate as Jacob Fatu on the upcoming SmackDown.

As for the mystery attacker, it could be none other than the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. After Fatu was attacked last week, Rhodes stormed out to the ring and faced The Scottish Warrior in an impromptu match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the bout, The QB1 was unusually aggressive and ruthless. In the end, Rhodes got himself disqualified after striking McIntyre with the Undisputed Title. Cody was about to hit a Cross Rhodes on The Scottish Warrior on the commentary table before being stopped by the officials.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

What if it was The American Nightmare who attacked Jacob Fatu last week? Rhodes could have faced McIntyre to cover up his actions. While he couldn't finish the job last week, The QB1 could mysteriously take out the Scotsman this week and put him out of commission.

Losing to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel may have impacted Cody's confidence. Therefore, he could be planning to eliminate all the potential contenders who pose a threat to his title, one by one.

Ad

This would be a unique and exciting way to turn The American Nightmare heel. That said, this is just speculation for now.

Drew McIntyre may not even make it to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XLI

If the abovementioned scenario plays out, Drew McIntyre could miss Saturday Night's Main Event XLI. The Scottish Warrior has another opportunity at winning the Undisputed WWE Championship as he is set to face Cody Rhodes for the title on November 1.

Ad

However, if the Scotsman is taken out this week, his scheduled bout against The American Nightmare could be cancelled. McIntyre is already frustrated with how he has been treated lately in the Stamford-based promotion. If he is screwed out of another potential world title win, his reaction would be intriguing to witness, to say the least.

That said, this is also just speculation for now. Fans will have to tune in to SmackDown to see the development in the latest 'mystery attacker' storyline.

About the author
Parth Pujara

Parth Pujara

.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Parth Pujara
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications