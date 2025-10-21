Major WWE title match announced for Saturday Night's Main Event

A major WWE title match was announced today for Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. The event will take place next month in Salt Lake City, Utah.SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made an announcement today on social media. The veteran revealed that Cody Rhodes would be defending his title against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event next month.&quot;As many of you know, next Saturday night, November 1, we present to you Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, after the events of last week, last Friday, I have been discussing and deliberating with fellow WWE officials and upper management, and we have decided to make the following match official for Saturday Night's Main Event. Cody Rhodes, the WWE Champion, The American Nightmare, will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre,&quot; he said.You can check out Aldis' announcement in the video below:McIntyre was supposed to battle Jacob Fatu this past Friday night, but The Samoan Werewolf was the victim of a backstage attack ahead of the match. Cody Rhodes replaced Jacob Fatu, but his match against The Scottish Warrior ended via disqualification. Rhodes defeated McIntyre to retain the title last month at Wrestlepalooza.Former WWE writer claims Drew McIntyre got buried at WrestlepaloozaWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Drew McIntyre was buried by the company following his loss to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza.Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned why the company booked McIntyre to lose to Rhodes clean at the PLE last month. He suggested that wrestling fans might start to lose interest in McIntyre if he continued to lose big matches.&quot;I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I'm like, 'Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?' Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?&quot; Russo said.#WeWantCody @WeWantCody_LINK🚨Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship has been confirmed for SNMEIt will be interesting to see who walks out of SNME next month as the reigning champion.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.