After Jade Cargill, could Triple H deal another blow to AEW by bringing in major star? Looking at the chances

Jade Cargill is seemingly set to become one of the biggest signings for WWE under the Triple H regime. The former TBS Champion recently finished her run in AEW and reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week. It seems another major star could follow in her footsteps and join the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The person in question is none other than Ricky Starks. Reports suggest that WWE is interested in signing the former FTW Champion to a contract. Starks has consistently been a top name in All Elite Wrestling for some time, and he could jump ship to World Wrestling Entertainment to work under The Game.

It is worth mentioning that CM Punk mentored both Jade Cargill and Ricky Starks while he was in AEW. Cargill revealed during an interview that The Second City Saint taught her how to swing a chair while they were still signed to the Tony Khan-led company.

As for Starks, he was embroiled in a red-hot feud with Punk on AEW Collision. The two were reportedly supposed to battle for the “Real” AEW World Championship at All Out 2023 before Punk’s termination allegedly affected those plans.

Starks ended up facing Bryan Danielson in what was The American Dragon’s comeback bout at the September 3rd pay-per-view. The duo battled in a brutal Strap match that saw Danielson emerge victorious.

Ricky Starks and CM Punk could join Jade Cargill in WWE

Jade Cargill has reportedly joined WWE after a successful stint in AEW. Word on the internet is that she will be headed straight to the main roster, given her star power, instead of learning WWE’s pro wrestling style in NXT.

It is possible that both Ricky Starks and CM Punk could follow Cargill’s footsteps all the way to WWE. During a recent MMA commentary gig, Punk even dropped a subtle tease for a WWE return at Survivor Series 2023.

