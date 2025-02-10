Aftermath of latest WWE releases - 6 NXT superstars Triple H can call up to RAW and SmackDown

WWE fans were disappointed over the past several days thanks to a vast array of releases from RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT. Duke Hudson, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Blair Davenport, Giovanni Vinci, and others were let go from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

While World Wrestling Entertainment and Triple H specifically don't make public comments on why performers are cut, a report indicated that it might have been done to make room for NXT stars to move from the developmental brand to RAW and SmackDown.

NXT is a big show, given that it airs on prime time each and every week, but the goal is ultimately to get performers ready for RAW and SmackDown. As a result, stars should, in theory, move up each year in fairly large numbers.

This article will take a look at six names Triple H could call up from NXT. This includes a few names who have already dabbled with RAW and SmackDown, plus arguably the best tag team in the world today.

Below are six WWE NXT superstars Triple H can call up to Raw and SmackDown.

#6. Lash Legend & #5. Jakara Jackson, The Meta-Girls could be a top team on RAW or SmackDown

The Meta-Four is a faction on WWE NXT. It is comprised of Jakara Jackson, Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend. Lash and Jakara, in particular, serve as a tag team. Meanwhile, Noam has been out of action for quite some time due to an injury.

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, the Meta-Girls, have already dabbled with the main roster. The two have attempted to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and even competed in Saudi Arabia last year.

There is no doubt both women are ready for a shot on the big stage. Given that The Unholy Union was broken up thanks to the cuts, it makes even more sense to bring the two up to fill that void. They are certainly good enough to deliver.

#4. Roxanne Perez is ready to be on WWE RAW or SmackDown

Roxanne Perez is one of the brightest prospects in NXT. She has been with the brand for a few years now. In that time, Roxanne has managed to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles once and the WWE NXT Women's Championship on two separate occasions.

Many believe a Roxanne main roster push has already been soft-launched. She is engaged in a feud with Bayley on WWE television, which has seen the two interact both on NXT and on the main roster.

If Perez is main-roster bound, RAW is the perfect place for her to debut. Bayley is on the red brand, so the two could simply move their feud fully from NXT, dropping the black and silver brand entirely, and focus solely on competing on RAW and potentially Premium Live Events moving forward.

#3. Axiom & #2. Nathan Frazer, Fraxiom could rule Monday Night RAW

Fraxiom is a tag team on WWE NXT. Axiom and Nathan Frazer make up the duo, and both are former NXT UK stars. While the pair started off as rivals, they eventually formed a tag team and later became the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Most fans who watch NXT will insist that Axiom and Nathan Frazer are the best tag team in the world. Every single time they step into the ring, the two put on a classic. Both men are incredible singles wrestlers, but their teamwork in WWE has been next level.

With The Authors of Pain released, Fraxiom could fill their spot on Monday Night RAW. SmackDown's tag team scene is pretty stacked, but RAW's is more limited. The duo would really help the scene take off, plus bouts with The War Raiders, Judgment Day, and others would be excellent.

#1. Sol Ruca could be a standout mid-card act on either brand

Sol Ruca is an absurdly athletic superstar. Out of everyone in WWE, she is likely the most athletic. She can do flips, handstands, and do all of it with brilliant precision and timing. It is truly something to marvel at.

Currently, Ruca is part of a tag team on WWE NXT. She is working alongside the monster Zaria, which makes for a fun pairing. Still, it likely isn't one that'll last long-term, nor should it necessarily.

Instead, Sol could be called up to help the RAW and SmackDown mid-card divisions. A feud with Chelsea Green could be entertaining, but matches with Lyra Valkyria could be downright show-stealing. Either route would be beneficial to the division, as Sol would add a lot of excitement to whichever brand she lands on.

