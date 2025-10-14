AJ Lee to return on next week’s WWE RAW and help crown a new champion? Possibility explored

AJ Lee made her in-ring return after over a decade at WWE Wrestlepalooza, teaming up with her husband, CM Punk, to defeat Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The former Divas Champion hasn't been seen on television since the Indianapolis event.

That said, the 38-year-old could return next week on RAW and help Maxxine Dupri become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. The Alpha Queen earned a title shot by beating The Man via countout on last week's episode of the Netflix show.

Two weeks ago, Lynch had a backstage confrontation with Dupri and Tozawa, where Maxxine mocked Big Time Becks for losing to AJ Lee, leading to Lynch attacking the Alpha Academy members.

The 28-year-old faced Becky in a non-title bout last week, where she scored a huge upset. The Man's arrogance and overconfidence cost her the match, as the referee Jessika Carr sped up her ten-count when Becky was out of the ring, resulting in Maxxine Dupri securing a countout victory.

Maxxine has shown tremendous improvement in her in-ring work recently. Fans are getting behind her, as seen on this week's RAW. The upcoming title bout could be a perfect opportunity to crown the 28-year-old as Women's Intercontinental Champion to create a shocking moment.

However, a veteran like Becky Lynch, who has made the Women's IC Title more relevant than ever, shouldn't lose the title out of nowhere unless it is part of a bigger storyline. Therefore, AJ Lee could return and cost Lynch the bout, furthering their rivalry.

The Black Widow may not be done with Becky just yet, and this potential scenario could set up AJ's first singles match in over ten years against The Man. That said, this is just speculation for now.

AJ Lee could participate in a major match at WWE Survivor Series

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), AJ Lee is slated to participate in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Meltzer stated that the current plan is for AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and IYO SKY to take on Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend inside WarGames.

The reported lineup indeed sounds intriguing. If this turns out to be true, fans can expect the buildup to begin shortly. It will be interesting to see how The Black Widow fares against the current crop of talent inside the unforgiving structure.

