AJ Lee to return at the Royal Rumble & start a WrestleMania feud with 38-year-old legend? Possibility explored

The wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation as Royal Rumble is on the horizon. Rumors and speculation of returns have been swirling and the name that is on everyone's lips is AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion could be poised to make a thunderous return at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday. Her potential homecoming could pave the way for a blockbuster WrestleMania feud with Becky Lynch.

The speculation of AJ Lee's return came up especially after CM Punk subtly teased it during an interview with Jackie Redmond. While talking about the surprises he would love to see in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, he said that 'there is a big one' that he would better keep a secret. His statement along with the glee on his face seems to be an indication of Lee's WWE return.

Should Lee's return be on the horizon this weekend, who could be a better WrestleMania opponent than Becky Lynch? The 38-year-old is one of the biggest trailblazers in the women's division in the current era. Therefore, a dream feud between Becky and AJ Lee could send shockwaves in the wrestling world. A match of this magnitude deserves to be showcased at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The possibility of it happening is quite high if the former Divas Champion makes her comeback at the Royal Rumble. AJ feuding with Big Time Becks could not only redefine the WWE women's division but will also be a blockbuster match of the ages. However, it all depends on whether the Black Widow makes her highly anticipated WWE return in Indianapolis this Saturday.

WWE to keep AJ Lee's return a secret if it is to happen at Royal Rumble?

AJ Lee has become the hottest topic among the fans with rumors and speculation around her potential WWE homecoming at Royal Rumble. However, there are currently no reports solidifying the rumors or putting a stamp on those speculations.

Over the years, it has been seen that reports from insiders surface on the internet prior to a superstar's WWE return. Be it Jade Cargill, CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, it had been the case for almost everyone. The Stamford-based promotion has miserably failed to keep their returns under wraps.

However, the same cannot be expected for AJ Lee. Should the company intend to bring her back at Royal Rumble, it would be a well-kept secret. The former Divas Champion coming back to the Stamford-based promotion will be one of the biggest and monumental surprises that could leave the WWE Universe abuzz.

Hence, WWE will make sure not to reveal it in any way until the very last if it is to happen. The company could put her in the 30th spot in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, which might see the loudest reaction, blowing the roof off. However, it is nothing but speculation at this point.

