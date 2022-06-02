AJ Styles' 5 best matches in WWE

AJ Styles is one of the greatest superstars ever to grace the squared circle. An all-round world-class performer, The Phenomenal One is hailed by many as the finest in-ring performer of all time. Therefore, it is no surprise that his run in WWE has churned out a consistent stream of great matches.

From instant classics against high-flyers such as Ricochet to dream matches against the likes of Roman Reigns, Styles consistently delivers between the ropes. His highlight reel is as impressive as the day is long, and picking out the cream of the crop is an immense task.

Nonetheless, let's pick out the five best matches of The Phenomenal One's WWE career so far. Feel free to let us know your ranking in the comments.

#5: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, Universal Championship match, Money In The Bank 2019

The two technical masters stole the show at MITB 2019

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are two of the greatest technical wrestlers of the last 15 years. Therefore, upon The Phenomenal One's arrival in WWE, a matchup between the two immediately became a dream match for most. The two were kept separate for more than three years until they finally faced each other for the Universal Championship at Money In The Bank 2019.

The bout was smooth and fast-paced, with compelling storytelling, awe-inspiring high-flying moves, and slick reversals that both men are known for. After nearly 20 minutes of back-and-forth technical wizardry, Rollins retained his title via pinfall after reversing the Phenomenal Forearm.

After the match, Seth and Styles shook hands as a show of respect as the crowd applauded them for a job expertly done.

#4: Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles, Champion Vs. Champion, Survivor Series 2017

Styles took Lesnar to the limit with a champion's performance

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion AJ Styles met in a dream David-vs-Goliath match at Survivor Series 2017. The Beast Incarnate began the match in typically dominant fashion, manhandling Styles in what seemed destined to be a short match.

The contest kicked into high gear when Styles began countering Lesnar's offense with his superior speed and agility and managed to injure The Beast's leg. The Phenomenal One and The Conqueror then took the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions with a series of incredible reversals, submissions, and near falls.

The hard-hitting 15-minute contest came to an abrupt climax when Lesnar reversed a Phenomenal Forearm into an F-5. This match is widely regarded as one of, if not the, best matches of The Conqueror's post-UFC career in WWE.

#3: AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker, Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker faced AJ Styles in the former's final WWE match at WrestleMania 36. The pair were supposed to face off in a traditional one-on-one bout before the global COVID-19 pandemic changed initial plans. The contest was changed to a cinematic Boneyard match, which ended up being one of the most well-received bouts of the entire event.

From The Deadman's entrance paying homage to his American Badass persona to the interruption of Gallows and Anderson, the bout was captivating. The finished product was not what fans had initially envisioned, but it ended up becoming one of the most entertaining matches in WrestleMania history.

While not a five-star technical classic, "Phenom Vs Phenomenal" is definitely the most unique main event in the history of the Show of Shows.

#2: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles, Intercontinental Championship tournament final, SmackDown, June 12, 2020

The Phenomenal One performs a dropkick on the leader of the Yes! movement

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, two of the best technical wrestlers of all time, faced off a number of times in WWE. Considering how much technical wizardry was involved, any of their matches could have easily made this list. The best entry of their long-running series was the Intercontinental Championship tournament final on the June 12, 2020, edition of SmackDown.

In a 30-minute battle where each man threw everything, they had at each other, Styles prevailed with a Styles Clash and Phenomenal Forearm to win the vacant championship.

The match left the WWE Universe picking their jaws off the floor, with its only weakness being the lack of a crowd to witness this exhibition of in-ring expertise.

#1: AJ Styles vs. John Cena, WWE Championship match, Royal Rumble 2017

John Cena vs AJ Styles is another rivalry that could have had multiple entries on this list. The ability and chemistry between the pair is such that they always put on an instant classic whenever they clash, be it SummerSlam or SmackDown. However, one match stands out from their catalog of classics: their WWE Championship match at Royal Rumble 2017.

No match in Styles' WWE career perfectly combined big fight feel in-ring excellence, high stakes, and crowd investment more than this bout. The Champ That Runs The Camp and The Face That Runs The Place worked a pure wrestling masterpiece, never leaving the ring in a 24-minute battle of wits.

In the end, Cena prevailed, reversing the Phenomenal Forearm into two AAs to become a record 16-time world champion. It is widely regarded as the best match of both men's careers in the promotion and one of the best WWE Championship contests of all time.

