AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura comment on their upcoming Survivor Series clash

12 Nov 2019

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura

With just a few days left till Survivor Series, tension is building up between RAW, SmackDown and NXT as they look forward to establish brand supremacy. For the first time, the pay-per-view will showcase three of the main brands of WWE indulge in a head-to-head competition with one another and the Superstars don't want to miss out on this opportunity to create history.

While the rest of the roster will battle in traditional tag team elimination matches, the Champions will also fight for their respective brands and take on one another in non-title triple threat matchups at the event. As a result, the WWE Universe will witness a must-see encounter between the WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown's WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and the NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong at Survivor Series.

Strong and Style https://t.co/W9RK35iREx — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) November 12, 2019

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled each other throughout the previous year for the WWE Championship. Survivor Series provides them with another opportunity to settle the scores and that is why they didn't waste any time in firing shots at one another.

An undisputedly phenomenal showcase of strong styles. Y’all want to know what match to watch at #SurvivorSeries?



Bet on #Raw. Bet on me. Bet on #TheOC.#MotherLovingMatchOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/LRtusmN93E — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 12, 2019

It will be interesting to see how The Undisputed Era member reacts to his Survivor Series debut.

