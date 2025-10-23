AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to drop WWE World Tag Team Championships to two powerhouses? Exploring why it’s possible

The WWE RAW Tag Team division has taken an interesting turn lately, giving rise to some of the most intriguing storylines and matches. The Judgment’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defended their WWE World Tag Team titles against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on the recent episode of the red brand, and ended up losing the titles.With new champions crowned, a whole set of new rivalries, opportunities, and matches are expected to be featured on WWE TV, and fans are waiting for the perfect storylines to kick off. While AJ Styles and Dragon Lee have their hands on the gold, they might not be able to keep it for long.Earlier, reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that, before The Vision betrayed Seth Rollins a couple of weeks ago, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were expected to claim tag team title gold to make the faction more powerful.While Seth Rollins might not be a part of the faction anymore, the powerhouse duo could get in line for a tag team title opportunity and claim a victory against AJ Styles and Lee to become the new champions. This could be the reason Adam Pearce pulled both stars from the battle royal as well, allowing them to focus on the tag team gold. Time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.Former champion is not happy with the tag team booking on WWE RAWThe New Day’s Xavier Woods didn’t like AJ Styles and Dragon Lee getting a tag team title opportunity when they really weren’t a tag team. Not only that, but Woods also took a shot at the Judgment Day, claiming that they really weren’t friends, in a recent post on Instagram.&quot;OK so AJ Styles and Dragon Lee are the new WWE Tag Team Champions and anyone who watches the show could see this was coming considering that The Judgment Day does nothing but argue over chicken tenders and who's coming out for whose matches, but they're not really friends, but they are friends, but they got new music for no reason that doesn't really suit them,&quot; he noted.&quot;AJ Lee are the new Tag Team Champions, it's crazy to me because AJ, who admitted that this is his last year of wrestling, he doesn't want the Tag Team Championships. He wants to p*ss off Dominik Mysterio by messing with The Judgment Day so he can get another shot at the Intercontinental Championship... It's ridiculous! It's absolutely insane. We are the ones who should be tag team champions.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the New Day hasn’t been getting the best opportunities lately, it would be interesting to see how things turn out for the former champions next.