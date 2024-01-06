AJ Styles to form a brand new faction with 2-time champion at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution? Analyzing the chances

AJ Styles is gearing up to participate in a high-stakes match on tonight's SmackDown: New Year's Revolution as the Phenomenal One will clash against Randy Orton and LA Knight. The stakes of this triple-threat match will be on a whole new level, with the winner getting a title shot against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Additionally, all three stars have a sordid history with The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline, which injects extra anticipation for this showdown.

However, to score victory in this match, Styles might form a brand new faction by aligning himself with Karrion Kross. The former two-time champion is currently working on the blue brand and is rumored to make a big change on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Reports have indicated that Kross is expected to make his trios debut at New Year's Revolution by forming a faction with the returning Authors of Pain.

Expand Tweet

So, as Styles is seemingly playing a villainous character since his comeback, the potential scenario that might unfold could see AJ Styles getting unexpected aid from Kross and AOP in his triple threat match, resulting in his victory. Later, it might be revealed that everything was pre-planned by the multi-time champion.

Also, the rifts between AJ Styles and The OC were seen on the previous episode of SmackDown, increasing the likelihood of this potential scenario to unfold.

Overall, tonight's edition of SmackDown seems to be a game-changing show in the current landscape of Friday nights, as we are on the road to the next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024.

Randy Orton rescued AJ Styles at a recent live event

WWE hosted a live event in Baltimore a few days back, which witnessed a singles match between AJ Styles and Austin Theory. However, the match ended up with a distraction from Grayson Waller, resulting in a two-on-one assault on The Phenomenal One.

However, Styles got surprise aid from Randy Orton, who appeared at the event and rescued him from the beatdown. Further, the singles match turned into a tag team bout. The match ended with The Viper hitting an RKO on Waller, resulting in victory for this odd team.

Expand Tweet

Currently, both The Viper and the former WWE Champion hold different sides in terms of their characters. With AJ moving towards his evil side, Orton is showcasing his heroic essence on the blue brand.