AJ Styles to form a stable with current WWE champions after ditching The O.C. on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

AJ Styles has preferred to go solo since returning to WWE programming at the end of 2023. The Phenomenal One has distanced himself from other members of The O.C. and is focused on regaining a World Champion again.

After failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal-4-Way match against Roman Reigns, LA Knight and Randy Orton at last month's Royal Rumble Premium Live last month, he set his sights on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

However, Styles failed to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match on last week's episode of SmackDown after LA Knight cost him his match against Drew McIntyre.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, tensions between AJ Styles and his other O.C. stablemates increased, and The Phenomenal One ended up smacking Karl Anderson in the face after a heated confrontation.

It seems that former WWE Champion has completely parted ways with Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Michin after the last incident.

There is a possibility that he finds himself new teammates now. The two men Styles could join forces with are NXT Tag Team Champions The Wolf Dogs.

Bron Breakker, the latest signing of the blue brand, could work with Styles in his first main roster program and gain some valuable insight into the pro wrestling business. On the other hand, Baron Corbin has been doing a great job in NXT over the past year, suggesting it may be time for him to come back to the main roster soon.

This could also lead to a feud between The Wolf Dogs and The Good Brothers for the NXT Tag Team Championship, as Gallows and Anderson would want to prove Styles wrong for seeing Breakker and Corbin as an upgrade over them.

Perhaps, WWE may even book The Good Brothers to win the NXT Tag Team titles after their departure from The O.C.

AJ Styles could face LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 40

After AJ Styles returned to WWE programming from a two-month-long hiatus in December 2023, he turned heel and attacked LA Knight.

The Megastar retaliated by costing Styles a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The two men have been at odds since then, and it seems like WWE is planning a showdown between The Megastar and The Phenomenal One at the Show of Shows.

Knight himself has already qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia.

The Stamford-based promotion could have The Phenomenal One show up during the match to take out Knight, or they could just have Knight lose the match, after which he could continue his rivalry with Styles.