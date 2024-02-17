WWE contemplates name change for Bron Breakker's tag team on the main roster - Report

Bron Breakker has seemingly impressed higher-ups in WWE. As it turns out, the former NXT Champion is not the only one officials are looking forward to bringing to the main roster.

Baron Corbin is a notable name in the eyes of the WWE Universe. The man is best known as the one who ended Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's legendary career at WrestleMania 35. In recent times, Corbin has exclusively spent his time on the Tuesday night show. On the latest episode, he and Breakker won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

The dynamic duo's partnership in NXT has garnered praise from those backstage. On account of this very same notion, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin could join the main roster as "Spear Of Days" in the near future, per Fightful Select. The name reportedly signifies their enduring partnership and relentless pursuit of excellence:

"Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin have continued to impress officials as a tag team and there have been discussions about Corbin joining Breakker on the main roster once his callup is finalized. Officials have discussed changing the teams name to 'Spear Of Days,'"

Baron Corbin is a former United States Champion as well on the main roster. Aside from titles, he is a former Money in the Bank and King of the Ring winner. Bron Breakker made his main roster debut at Royal Rumble last month with a powerful performance, eliminating several top names, including Omos, Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, and Ivar.

Baron Corbin won his first WWE title in six years

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker's NXT Tag Team Championship win marked only the former's second title win. The 39-year-old took to Instagram following the contest, sharing his honest feelings.

He credited Shawn Michaels, among other names, for lighting the fire in him to reinvent himself:

"HBK, Johnny R, Baldo, Terry T and Steve C have just absolute lit the fire in me from the moment they allowed me to come back to @wwenxt and reinvent my self and allowing me to be ME. Also the fans in NXT are always on fire so thank you!!! You play a massive part in our success. Lastly @tonydangelo_wwe and @channing_wwe are absolute stars."

It was reported earlier today that Bron Breakker could appear on Friday Night SmackDown tonight and could ultimately sign with the blue brand. If so, one can safely assume Baron Corbin will return to his previous stomping grounds.

