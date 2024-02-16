39-year-old star breaks silence after winning first major WWE championship in six years

A WWE Superstar has shared a heartfelt message with the fans after he captured his first championship in over six years.

The star in question is Baron Corbin, who found championship glory on the NXT brand alongside Bron Breakker. The two men first won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament and then challenged Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Tony D'Angelo of The Family for the tag team titles on this week's NXT.

The 39-year-old star and Breakker together known as The Wolf Dogs defeated their opponents to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Baron Corbin recently took to Instagram and broke the silence on his monumental title win after a six-year-long drought.

The former United States Champion thanked Bron Breakker, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, fans, and a few other names for being a massive part of his success.

"Damn this felt good! 6 years since I’ve held gold! @bronbreakkerwwe has made absolutely wreaking dudes so much fun!! He’s one hell of a team mate," Corbin wrote.

The Lone Wolf also referred to him and Breakker as the best tag team in the company right now. The 39-year-old star added:

"HBK, Johnny R, Baldo, Terry T and Steve C have just absolute lit the fire in me from the moment they allowed me to come back to @wwenxt and reinvent my self and allowing me to be ME. Also the fans in NXT are always on fire so thank you!!! You play a massive part in our success. Lastly @tonydangelo_wwe and @channing_wwe are absolute stars."

Check out Baron Corbin's Instagram post below:

WWE fans chanted "You deserve it!" after Baron Corbin won the title on NXT

The Wolf Dogs showcased impressive power and dynamic chemistry on NXT TV during their tag team title match.

Even though Breakker was sent through the announcer's desk and Baron Corbin was brutally laid out by Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Tony D'Angelo, The Wolf Dogs outlasted their opponents to snatch the titles.

Following the hard-hitting contest, fans in attendance erupted with "You deserve it!" chants as the 39-year-old star won his first major championship since returning to NXT.

Fans will be excited to see who will be the first challengers for Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker after they won the NXT Tag Team Championships.

What did you think of Baron Corbin's message after winning a title for the first time in over six years? Sound off in the comments section below.

