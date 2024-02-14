[WATCH] Deafening "You deserve it!" chants break out as WWE star ends 2249-day drought

The Wolf Dogs, consisting of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker, squared off against The Family, consisting of Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, in an NXT Tag Team Championship title match on the latest episode of the white and gold brand.

Corbin and Breakker, displaying entertaining chemistry, have captivated the WWE Universe both in and out of the ring. Following their triumph in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, they secured a chance to challenge The Family for the NXT Tag Team Championship during this week's show of the developmental brand.

In the main event of the night, The Wolf Dogs clinched the NXT Tag Team Championship when Breakker executed a powerful Spear on Stacks to seal the victory. Following the intense match, the duo reveled in their success, basking in the cheers of the crowd. The spectators in the stands erupted into a chorus of "You deserve it!" likely directed at Corbin, acknowledging his first title win since returning to NXT.

This victory marked Corbin's first championship win in WWE since losing the United States Championship to Dolph Ziggler, now known as Nic Nemeth, in a Triple Threat Match at the Clash of Champions Pay-Per-View in 2017.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Wolf Dogs moving forward.

What was your reaction to Corbin capturing a championship after so many years? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

