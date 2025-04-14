AJ Styles to lose to 39-year-old in his first WWE RAW match of 2025 because of Logan Paul? Possibility explored

AJ Styles will have just his second match on RAW since joining the red brand in early 2025. The Phenomenal One will take on Karrion Kross this Monday night, less than a week before his WrestleMania match with Logan Paul.

Ad

Kross and AJ had a backstage confrontation last week on RAW, which led Styles to challenge the former to a match. GM Adam Pearce made the match official and AJ Styles will look to make a statement ahead of his match with Paul in Las Vegas.

The Maverick, meanwhile, is expected to be on RAW this week and he could interfere in the match. Logan Paul could show up only to distract The Phenomenal One and cost him the victory over Karrion Kross.

Ad

Trending

Kross picking up the victory would add a new angle to the Styles/Paul feud, as the former will be out for revenge at WrestleMania. As for Karrion Kross, a win over Styles will let him get back on track and find a new direction for the first time since WWE disbanded The Final Testament.

Kross could even continue his feud with Styles after WrestleMania, or attempt to move into the Intercontinental Championship picture with his win tonight.

Ad

Ad

Karrion Kross explains why AJ Styles should not lose to Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross took to his account on X and explained why AJ Styles should not lose to Logan Paul at WrestleMania. The former Final Testament leader also shared his disappointment as he will not compete at 'Mania, which will take place in his hometown of La Vegas.

Ad

"He's playing the pious, humble, good-guy card in a situation where if he loses at WrestleMania, every single person who has spent time in this business to get to where they are now, or the effort to get to where they want to be, loses with him. And I absolutely cannot have that here. And why am I so bent out about this? Well, maybe it's because WrestleMania is happening in my home of Las Vegas where I cut my teeth and got my break. And I don't have a match on the card. That I can find a way to deal with. It's not easy," Karrion Kross said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

That said, the question now is what will happen Monday on RAW when Styles and Kross collide, and if the outcome of the match will affect the former's WrestleMania match in less than a week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More