AJ Styles to recruit his "younger brother" to The OC ahead of potential Bloodline feud? Exploring the chances

AJ Styles is speculated to make his highly anticipated return on tonight's edition of SmackDown. The last time Styles appeared on WWE television was almost three months ago in September, when he was assaulted backstage by the Samoan faction, resulting in his being stretchered out to the hospital. However, with the likelihood of his comeback, it's highly probable that he might reignite his rivalry against the Bloodline, seeking vengeance for the assault.

As the Samoan faction includes two active wrestlers – Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso – alongside the part-time Roman Reigns, Styles might face a numbers game if this feud emerges. However, when it comes to the OC, only Karl Anderson will be able to aid the Phenomenal One in this battle, as Luke Gallows is currently on hiatus due to injury.

This opens the possibility of AJ Styles recruiting his "younger brother" Omos into the OC faction ahead of his battle against the Samoan faction.

The reference to Styles and Omos being brothers stems from a previous interview with the Nigerian Giant, where he broke down his heel persona and praised the former WWE Champion, claiming that Styles is like his big brother in the company.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see AJ Styles once again reuniting with Omos – this time by recruiting the big man to the OC. This would also mark Omos' first babyface run in the Stamford-based promotion.

As of now, Omos is absent from television due to the company's lack of plans for him. So, a reunion with AJ Styles might be one of the best ways to bring the Nigerian Giant back into the fold. The likelihood of this also increases due to the 29-year-old giant being a free agent in WWE right now.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold when AJ Styles makes his comeback and seeks vengeance against the Bloodline.

AJ Styles' backstage status before SmackDown

As we are just hours away from tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, a new report has emerged stating that the Phenomenal One is not scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE's Friday night show.

The report further mentions that the Stamford-based company had planned to bring Styles back several weeks ago, but the return has been delayed as part of a creative decision.

This report comes as a surprise to many fans, especially considering there is also advertising circulating regarding Styles being present on tonight's show.

If the reports turn out to be true, then Royal Rumble 2024 might be the ideal location for the return of the Phenomenal One.

