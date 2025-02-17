AJ Styles to suffer a brutal attack from 5-time WWE champion after his match on RAW? Exploring the possibility

AJ Styles recently made his highly anticipated return to WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble match and was later transferred to Monday Night RAW. Upon his arrival on the red brand, Dominik Mysterio interrupted him, leading to a physical altercation between them. The Phenomenal One is set to face "Dirty" Dom tonight in a one-on-one match.

After the bout, Bron Breakker could launch a surprise attack on Styles. This speculation arose due to last week's tense interaction between the two stars, where they engaged in a prolonged staredown. Breakker, a five-time WWE champion, told the veteran that he would see him around on RAW, teasing the herald of a cold war.

AJ Styles is expected to defeat Dominik Mysterio tonight. Just as he would be celebrating his potential victory in the ring, Bron Breakker could emerge from the shadows, hitting the 47-year-old with a devastating Spear. Following that, he could unleash a merciless beatdown on The Phenomenal One, leaving the latter bruised and battered in the ring.

With an attack like that, Breakker could make a defiant statement that RAW belongs to him. A few weeks ago, when Adam Pearce announced the former WWE Champion's arrival to RAW, Breakker asked Pearce to keep Styles away from him. The company might have teased a potential program between the two stars.

With the possibility of the Intercontinental Champion's attack tonight, it could mark the start of a full-fledged feud between the two. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds for AJ Styles in his first singles match upon his return tonight on RAW.

Breakker has held the NXT, NXT Tag Team, and Intercontinental titles in WWE. He has made a massive name for himself in no time.

AJ Styles to face Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41?

A feud between AJ Styles and Bron Breakker seems inevitable at this point. WWE has been teasing the onset of a storyline between the two stars for the last two weeks on Monday Night RAW. There is a good possibility that their first encounter might take place at WrestleMania 41 this year in Las Vegas.

As Styles approaches the twilight of his career, Breakker is emerging as one of the rising stars in pro wrestling. Their contrasting attributes set up an intriguing dynamic. Such a feud could also present a significant challenge to The Phenomenal One.

The Intercontinental Championship is another major reason that could prompt AJ Styles to go after Bron Breakker. The 47-year-old could set his sights on capturing gold one more time in his career. This could eventually lead to a high-profile feud between the superstars on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

WWE could book a blockbuster match between Styles and Breakker at The Showcase of the Immortals. This will not only give the 27-year-old a credible challenger for a stage like 'Mania but will also put both superstars in the spotlight.

