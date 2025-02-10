AJ Styles to team up with a legendary star & compete in a blockbuster match tonight? Exploring potential angle

AJ Styles was announced as Monday Night RAW's newest acquisition last week, setting the stage for his upcoming run on the red brand. The Phenomenal One is set to make his much-awaited return on RAW tonight and the excitement is palpable. To make an immediate impact, the veteran could team up with a legendary star and compete in a blockbuster match tonight.

Styles could join forces with Penta to compete in a huge tag team match. Last week on RAW, The Man With No Fear defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a one-on-one match. However, his victory was short-lived as Pete Dunne's unexpected distraction allowed the Imperium member to ambush him from behind. It appeared as if both Kaiser and Dunne were on the same page having a common goal: to decimate Penta.

Both superstars could form a shocking alliance tonight and ambush the luchador backstage, unleashing a brutal attack. This could prompt Adam Pearce to intervene, setting up a tag team match for the main event of the show. The RAW General Manager may pit Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne against Penta and a mystery partner of his choice.

Trending

Pearce could ask the former AEW star to find a partner by the end of the night. After keeping it a secret for most of the night, AJ Styles could return and join forces with Penta. While The Phenomenal One is already expected to make an appearance tonight, such an angle would leave fans in a frenzy.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Furthermore, it could immediately thrust the former WWE Champion into the spotlight. Moreover, Penta and Styles teaming up in a match would be a dream scenario for several fans, considering their status in the world of professional wrestling. However, it remains to be seen whether it will happen as this is nothing but speculation at this point.

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles to chase the Intercontinental Championship on RAW?

2024 was not a year to remember for AJ Styles. He not only suffered multiple injuries but also failed to win a championship. With the 47-year-old approaching the end of his career, every opportunity becomes more significant. He could set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship, now that he is part of the RAW roster.

Last week on RAW, Adam Pearce announced the news of AJ Styles' move to the red brand but this did not sit well with Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old seemingly put Styles on notice, asking Pearce to keep the veteran away from him. This seems to be a major indication that WWE may have plans to start a feud between the two.

The Phenomenal One could reveal his intentions of winning the Intercontinental Title upon his return to RAW, leading to a blockbuster feud on the Road to WrestleMania. The 47-year-old may set out on a quest for gold to prove that he still possesses the same skill and determination that once made him a top-tier competitor.

Expand Tweet

Besides, the desire to end his title drought could be another reason that may prompt AJ Styles to go after Bron Breakker. Should this happen, it could lead to a first-time-ever match between both superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback