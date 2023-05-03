AJ Styles and The OC would be in trouble if undrafted stars reunite with 9-time champion on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles is back in WWE, and he looks refreshed. While it remains to be seen when The Phenomenal One will wrestle his first match of 2023, everyone is excited to see him back. The OC underwent a much-needed change by moving to SmackDown via the Draft.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will face The Viking Raiders on this week's episode of the blue brand. But after that, AJ Styles and friends have several possibilities. If they enter a rivalry with another faction, it should be against one that is yet to re-form. WWE would be wise to pit The OC against a reunited Hurt Business.

Bobby Lashley has also moved to SmackDown, while Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are currently free agents following the WWE Draft. MVP should negotiate a deal to take them to the blue brand before bringing the band back together.

Fans have been asking for the faction to reunite for a while, with WWE even teasing it through subtle backstage interactions involving the former United States Champion.

MVP could add Omos to the mix to truly add an X-factor to the "new" Hurt Business and gain the upper hand in the potential storyline with The OC. It can be an extension of a singles feud between AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, with The Nigerian Giant joining forces with his former rival against his "big brother."

AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley can fight for a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The respective leaders of The OC and The Hurt Business are among the top male stars on SmackDown. Both Styles and Lashley will hope to earn a shot at Roman Reigns soon.

The Tribal Chief has yet to feud with either man since his nearly 1,000-day Universal Championship reign began, so both matches will be fresh. A storyline with AJ Styles can include The Phenomenal One's real-life heat with Paul Heyman, while Bobby Lashley was the last man to pin Reigns clean.

However, The Head of the Table will likely remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Regardless, faction warfare among The Bloodline, The OC, The Hurt Business, and even The LWO would be a fun way to make SmackDown stand out this summer.

