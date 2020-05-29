Who will win the semifinal battle between AJ Styles and Elias?

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature two high-profile semifinal matches of the Intercontinental Championship tournament. Jeff Hardy will take on Daniel Bryan in the first semifinal match, and AJ Styles will go head-to-head with Elias in the second bout.

AJ Styles and Elias collide for the first time

While Jeff Hardy has crossed paths with Daniel Bryan multiple times in his career, AJ Styles and Elias have never battled each other. The two Superstars shared the ring in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. However, they have not clashed in a one-on-one encounter.

Since both the Superstars have a ton of momentum by their side and possess incredible wrestling skills, the WWE Universe expects them to deliver a blockbuster encounter this Friday night. Both of them have never won the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Hence, they will bring their 'A' game to the table to inch a step closer to the prestigious title.

We had a look at the five possible ways Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy could end. Here's how the second semifinal could culminate.

#5 Elias shocks the world with a win over AJ Styles

Will Elias pin AJ Styles in the middle of the ring?

The least likely finish for this semifinal encounter between AJ Styles and Elias is a clean victory for The Guitarist of WWE. Styles has achieved almost everything in the pro wrestling business. Most of the WWE fans feel that The Phenomenal One can have a solid match even with a broom. Thus, it would be a very bold decision to allow Elias to pin him clean.

However, Elias' character has not received a consistent push over the last few years. The moment fans feel that he would pick up his first major title in the company, he has either suffered an injury or WWE has halted his push. Perhaps, this time, they could allow him to win the Intercontinental Championship and establish himself as a leading Superstar on SmackDown.

A clean victory over AJ Styles would be the best way to hint that Elias is in for a massive push. Moreover, a defeat will not hurt the former WWE Champion's character so much. The rumor mill reported a few days back that the company planned to use AJ Styles to put the upcoming face Superstars on RAW before he switched to the Blue brand.

Thus, Vince McMahon could likely book 'The Greatest Acquisition in SmackDown History' to get the better of his rival and progress to the finale.