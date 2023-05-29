Alberto Del Rio explains why he stopped criticizing WWE (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio has addressed why he no longer has anything bad to say about Triple H or anyone else associated with WWE.

In a 2017 video, Del Rio referred to Triple H as "one of the bosses in WWE with the big f***ing nose." The Mexican, also known as Alberto El Patron, later apologized and shook hands with WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio thanked Triple H and Vince McMahon for allowing him to return in 2015. Explaining why he was so grateful to both men, the 46-year-old said he has grown a lot since making negative remarks several years ago:

"I know some fans are gonna be like, 'Oh, Alberto, but in the past you used to say this, you used to say that,'" Del Rio stated. "Yeah, people grow, people learn, and smart people understand things and learn from mistakes. When it comes to that, then I had a different idea of how they were running things in the company. I thought they didn't use me for other reasons than just the generation change or countries bringing in more money than others. That's exactly how the business moves." [3:27 – 4:02]

In the video above, Alberto Del Rio also gives an insight into how much he knew about his 2015 return match against John Cena.

Alberto Del Rio on WWE's choice of world champion

The four-time WWE world champion often appeared in high-profile storylines during his first run with the company between 2009 and 2014. However, he mostly featured in United States Championship and tag team matches during his second WWE stint in 2015 and 2016.

Before leaving in 2016, Alberto Del Rio thought WWE's decision-makers stopped using him as much due to the Mexican wrestling market:

"I have said it several times. If India brings trillions and zillions of millions of money to WWE, they're gonna have an Indian champion. If China brings zillions and trillions of money, they're gonna have a Chinese champion. Of course, it's not for free. The guy has to be good because it doesn't matter that the country's bringing a lot of money to the company, if the wrestler is not good you don't get more than just one chance." [4:02 – 4:30]

Del Rio has recently appeared in Mexican promotion AAA under the name Alberto El Patron. He recently joined forces with Pentagon Jr. to defeat Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis at Triplemania XXXI in Monterrey.

