Alexa Bliss to give her Money in the Bank spot to top WWE star because of The Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the possibility

Ever since Alexa Bliss returned to WWE, there have been rumors about her addition to The Wyatt Sicks. However, it has not happened yet. Instead, Bliss' storyline is moving in a different direction on SmackDown. The 33-year-old is set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year.

Ad

A massive twist could be on the horizon. In a shocking turn of events, The Goddess of WWE might give her Money in the Bank spot to Charlotte Flair. Alexa Bliss has been trying to get along with The Queen for the past few weeks. She seemingly wants to ally with the 14-time Women's Champion, but the latter has rejected her proposal every time.

This week on SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks could confront The Five Feet of Fury in a segment, awakening her dark side. The ever-vibrant Bliss could undergo a subtle character shift, adopting a more serious attitude. In the wake of this, Alexa Bliss might gift her Money in the Bank Ladder Match opportunity to Charlotte Flair.

Ad

Trending

The 33-year-old might sacrifice her spot to prove to Flair that she was serious about the idea of working as a team. The Wyatt Sicks' influence could prompt Bliss to take that bold step. Bliss' actions might come as a result of Uncle Howdy telling her to detach herself from materialistic desires and join forces with the Wyatts.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whatever is discussed above is purely speculation. Only time will tell whether such an angle plays out on SmackDown this week.

Alexa Bliss to form a tag team with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown?

WWE has been cooking something between Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. The two superstars have crossed paths backstage multiple times. Hence, fans have been wondering if this is an indication of them forming a tag team. Well, that may not happen anytime soon.

Ad

Flair and Bliss are two of the most established names in WWE, and putting them in a tag team would not make much sense. They have been solo competitors throughout their careers. Therefore, the creative team might have nothing to bank on by putting them together.

Nothing substantial has been happening in the women's tag team division lately. This is another reason why Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss forming a tag team seems unlikely. However, there is a good chance that WWE might start a full-fledged storyline between the two stars in the coming weeks.

The brewing storyline could even lead to a match between Little Miss Bliss and The Queen. However, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More