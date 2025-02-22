Alexa Bliss to lose her WrestleMania implication match due to 15-time WWE champion? Exploring potential angle

Alexa Bliss is set to compete in one of the biggest matches of her career at Elimination Chamber. She will participate in the Women's Chamber Match along with five other top contestants. It is a match that might ensure Little Miss Bliss her ticket to WrestleMania 41, earning her a shot at the Women's World Championship.

However, her dreams may not come to fruition. The Wyatt Sicks member, Nikki Cross, might cost the 33-year-old the match. Ever since Alexa Bliss returned at Royal Rumble, the sinister faction has cast its shadow over her. Uncle Howdy has been dropping cryptic messages every week, targeting Bliss. Elimination Chamber could be where the group may make its presence felt.

Just when Alexa Bliss would be performing inside the steel structure in Toronto, the lights could flicker in the arena. It could mark the arrival of The Wyatt Sicks. The former Women's Champion could see her old friend Nikki Cross standing in front of her in the ring. Just when Bliss would be in a state of trance, Cross could disappear in the blink of an eye.

Liv Morgan or any other superstar could capitalize on the opportunity by pinning and eliminating her. But why would The Wyatt Sicks cost Alexa? It could possibly be to remind the 33-year-old about her devotion and commitment to the late, great Bray Wyatt. Uncle Howdy could then tell Bliss that she has lost her true purpose and that the veteran should join The Wyatt Sicks.

And what could be a better way to do that than having Nikki Cross confront The Five Feet of Fury? The two share a rich history. Cross is a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, one-time RAW Women's Champion, and 11-time 24/7 Champion.

Alexa Bliss to join The Wyatt Sicks ahead of WrestleMania 41?

Ever since Alexa Bliss made her way back to WWE, fans have been wondering whether she could join The Wyatt Sicks. The speculation especially arose due to her association with Bray Wyatt. Moreover, the former Women's Champion still has Lilly with her, the doll that Bray gifted her.

Besides, Uncle Howdy has been dropping cryptic messages the past few weeks, asking Bliss whether she feels in charge. It appears that the 33-year-old finally responded to those messages on the latest episode of SmackDown. In a video package, Alexa Bliss claimed that she was in charge.

This is seemingly a major indication that Little Miss Bliss could join The Wyatt Sicks in the coming weeks ahead of WrestleMania. They have been indirectly referencing each other but their paths are likely to cross very soon on SmackDown.

There is a good possibility Alexa Bliss might become the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks. This might lead to an interesting storyline for her heading into The Show of Shows.

