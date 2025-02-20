Alexa Bliss to miss Elimination Chamber after her former friend puts her out of commission? Potential WWE booking explored

Alexa Bliss qualified for the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match to be held on March 1, 2025. Little Miss Bliss will compete against the likes of Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Naomi for an opportunity to fight for the gold against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. However, the journey might not be as easy as it seems for the former RAW Women's Champion.

Alexa returned at Royal Rumble 2025, but she hasn't spoken about reuniting with Uncle Howdy's faction, The Wyatt Sicks. However, there have been several teases of a reunion with the faction though. During her appearances on the blue brand, the lights flickered briefly, a glitch that has been synonymous with the mysterious faction.

This hints that things might get awry for her even before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Her former friend, Nikki Cross might take her out much before the Chamber match. Cross is one of the members of The Wyatt Sicks and could take the lead in getting Bliss into the faction.

Moreover, it has also been heavily rumored that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross may even go against each other for a place in The Wyatt Sicks. When Alexa returned at Royal Rumble, with a Lilly Doll in her hand, it was believed that she could soon join the faction. However, that hasn't happened yet and fans are eager to soo how this storyline progresses.

What might happen is that Nikki Cross can take Alexa out of the Chamber match itself, leaving the spot vacant. This could be done to set up a WrestleMania 41 feud in which The Wicked Witch of WWE can beat Cross and replace her in The Wyatt Sicks.

Becky Lynch can return to WWE to fill Alexa Bliss's spot in Chamber

The Man is also teased for a sensational return to WWE and she can do so on the day of Elimination Chamber by filling in for Alexa Bliss. The former Women's World Champion hasn't been seen in the promotion since May 2024 last year, when she faced Liv Morgan for the title in a steel cage match on RAW.

Soon after, her contract with WWE expired and she became a free agent. Becky Lynch was rumored to return on RAW's debut episode on Netflix, but that didn't happen. Since she was also seen at a WWE event before the Netflix show, it's quite possible that she could return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Therefore, the 38-year-old superstar can return on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Canada, win the Elimination Chamber, and march straight to WrestleMania 41 to challenge Rhea Ripley for the title.

