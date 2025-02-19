Alexa Bliss seemingly confirms her WWE character direction ahead of Elimination Chamber: Toronto

At the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss surprised fans when she made her unannounced return after two years. She will look to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber at Rogers Centre on March 1.

Although Bliss announced this month that she will continue working on the SmackDown, her character remains ambiguous. There are rumors that she will join the Wyatt Sicks, who disappeared after losing to The Final Testament late last year. They have also switched brands during the Transfer Window.

On Instagram, Alexa Bliss commented on Bianca Belair and Naomi's new name, 'Team Glow X EST,' with a positive affirmation. Perhaps the former Women's Champion will be booked as a babyface.

"I love this haha," Bliss left a comment below Bianca Belair and Naomi's Instagram post.

Belair and Naomi are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The Glow replaced Jade Cargill after she was found injured and removed from the weekly program. The Storm has since teased her inevitable comeback, and the mystery of where that story would go makes for an intriguing show in the coming weeks.

Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE creative for not utilizing Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has been one of the top WWE stars in the last decade. But she was absent for almost two years. Before her return earlier this year, Alexa's last match was in 2023; at the time, Bray Wyatt had just returned to the company and was slowly building a story with Bliss.

In memory of Wyatt, the former Women's Champion wears a jacket with 'Fiend' printed on it. Pointing to this peculiar detail, former WWE writer Vince Russo noted during a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass that the creative team has not made the most of Alexa Bliss since she returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

"She's wearing a jacket that says 'Fiend' with friend in it. Why not start there? A sit down interview with Alexa Bliss about the last two years and about the death of Bray Wyatt and the impact... Why not start there? See that's where tears mean something because you know, if they start talking about what he meant to her, you know, she's going to break. Why not start there?"

In the past few episodes of SmackDown, Wyatt Sicks has teased their involvement with the former Women's Champion.

For now, Bliss qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match by defeating Candice LeRae on SmackDown. Since the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair picked Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. This means the winner of the upcoming Women's Chamber Match will face RAW's Rhea Ripley at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

