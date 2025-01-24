Alexa Bliss to be replaced by 30-year-old WWE star as The Wyatt Sicks' newest member? Possibility explored

Alexa Bliss was rumored to return last week on WWE RAW and join The Wyatt Sicks, but plans seem to have changed. Due to this, another star from the Monday show could replace her in Uncle Howdy's group for the time being.

Alexa Bliss hasn't been on WWE television since the 2023 Royal Rumble when she lost to Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. A lot has happened in her personal life, including being diagnosed with skin cancer and having a baby. However, it was recently reported that she was supposed to return to the Monday show last week, but plans changed due to her contract. Since it looks like her comeback will be put on hold for now, Liv Morgan could fill that spot.

Liv Morgan had a roller coaster of a year in 2024. After returning in the Royal Rumble, she took away Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship, her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio, and even her spot in The Judgment Day. However, that all came crashing down when Ripley defeated her on RAW's Netflix debut for the title followed by Dom trying to get back with The Eradicator. As a result, she may grow frustrated and seek comfort in another group instead.

Liv has shown in previous years that she has a crazy side to her, especially when provoked. After seeing that she is still not successful against Rhea after months of trying, she could seek refuge with The Wyatt Sicks.

Interestingly, Morgan also made headlines in 2022, teasing that she might be teaming with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy after she was seen sobbing in the dark following her SmackDown Women's title loss against Ronda Rousey.

What is the latest update regarding Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks in WWE?

Fans have been waiting for The Goddess to return to the Stamford-based promotion since she gave birth to her daughter in November 2023. However, it looks like there are tensions between the star and the company at the moment.

As mentioned above, the former RAW Women's Champion's supposed return to WWE last week was scrapped since she wanted to return with a new deal. However, the company wanted Alexa to come back with her existing contract as it had been extended due to her absence.

Since her return has been pushed back, it has also been reported Alexa Bliss may no longer be associated with The Wyatt Sicks, who were transferred to SmackDown last week.

It remains to be seen what will happen next once Alexa Bliss returns to WWE.

