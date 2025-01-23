Why did WWE scrap Alexa Bliss' return to RAW? Reason for canceled plans revealed

Alexa Bliss hasn't appeared on WWE television for almost two years, and fans seemed close to seeing the Goddess back on RAW. However, some plans may have changed, affecting her return to the show.

Alexa Bliss was last seen on WWE television on the 2023 Royal Rumble where she failed to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. A lot of things in her personal life happened after that caused her absence, like Basal Cell Carcinoma or a type of skin cancer, pregnancy, preeclampsia, and multiple post-partum health issues. Fans waited for her return since giving birth in November 2023, and as per reports, it was supposed to happen last week but there may have been some discussions that needed to be done for her contract first.

According to PWInsider, Bliss was planned to return on the January 13 episode of RAW in San Jose and join The Wyatt Sicks' ongoing storyline with The Final Testament and The Miz. However, those plans were put on hold indefinitely. During last week's show, Uncle Howdy's group was transferred to SmackDown instead.

As per the same report, Bliss is also not considered to enter the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble. Dave Meltzer later reported via Wrestling Observer Radio that Alexa and the company haven't come to terms on a contract but are currently discussing a new one.

Does former WWE writer want Alexa Bliss to join The Wyatt Sicks on WWE?

Due to Alexa Bliss' history with Bray Wyatt, many expect her to join The Wyatt Sicks or at least get involved with them once she returns to the Stamford-based promotion. However, Vince Russo thinks otherwise.

On an August 2024 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer shared that the creative team would likely bring her in as a member of The Wyatt Sicks. However, the former WWE writer will do something different instead and place her away from the group, but he still does not know where exactly to place her.

"The tendency would be to tie her in or against The Wyatt Sicks. That would be the tendency. I wouldn't go in that direction, man. I would have to really think it through, bro. Just sitting here nothing comes to mind really."

It will be interesting to see where fans can see the former RAW Women's Champion again on WWE television.

