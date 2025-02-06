Alexa Bliss to reunite with WWE star after 3 years for blockbuster WrestleMania 41 match? Chances explored

Alexa Bliss finally made her return at Royal Rumble 2025. The Goddess entered the Women's Rumble match to one of the loudest reactions of the night. However, she was soon eliminated by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, sparking assumptions about a potential WrestleMania 41 feud between them.

Amid this, there is a possibility that Alexa might reunite with her former partner, Nikki Cross, after three years to set up a tag team match at WrestleMania 41. According to recent reports, Alexa Bliss is moving to SmackDown and is envisioned as part of the blue brand. Earlier, there were reportedly plans for RAW on Netflix, but they were canceled.

The Wyatt Sicks are already part of Friday nights but have yet to debut on the blue brand due to one of their members being injured. With the Goddess also moving to SmackDown, there is a strong chance of Bliss joining Uncle Howdy's faction, of which Nikki Cross is already a member.

Trending

For those unaware, Alexa and Nikki previously teamed up and even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, they last competed as a team on June 21, 2021, and haven’t aligned for a match since then.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

With the road to WrestleMania 41 already underway, fans could see Alexa Bliss and Cross pairing up against members of The Judgment Day. This could lead to a full-fledged rivalry, where the Goddess seeks vengeance for her Rumble elimination by having Cross by her side for a WrestleMania 41 bout.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be a great addition to the Showcase of Immortals card. However, a potential brand difference could be the only major hindrance to making this match happen.

Alexa Bliss could be disclosed as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss has a significant history with the late great Bray Wyatt, which makes her alliance with the Wyatt Sicks a logical direction to explore. However, according to WWE analyst Sam Roberts, Bliss could potentially be the sixth member of the horror faction.

Not only that, but analysts believe that, based on the facts, she could even be revealed as the de facto leader of Uncle Howdy’s faction. This speculation stems from her past association with Bray Wyatt, where they worked together closely.

Expand Tweet

As of now, we have to wait for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to see how things unfold and what’s next for the Goddess on the blue brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback