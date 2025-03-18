Alexa Bliss' revenge, WrestleMania plans & more - 4 reasons why the Wyatt Sicks will return on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks debuted for WWE last year and seemed destined to have a great run in the company. However, their popularity dwindled fast during their elongated rivalry with The Final Testament and The Miz.

The Final Testament wound up winning the rivalry, and Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy during a Six-Man Tag Team match on the December 9, 2024, edition of the WWE RAW. Following the loss, the mysterious faction was transferred to SmackDown but still has not made an appearance on the blue brand.

Listed below are four reasons why the Wyatt Sicks could return on this week's episode of SmackDown.

#4. Alexa Bliss could order the Wyatt Sicks to cost Liv Morgan her match on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss went on hiatus from the company for two years following her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. She returned as the 21st entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and got a huge pop from the WWE Universe. She had a strong showing in the bout but was eventually eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Bliss had another chance to earn a title match at WrestleMania in the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month. However, Liv Morgan eliminated her once again, and the 33-year-old could be out for revenge.

Morgan interrupted an interview with Jade Cargill last week and will be facing the former AEW star in a singles match this week on WWE SmackDown. Bliss could be revealed as the new leader of the Wyatt Sicks and may decide to order her faction to cost Morgan her match against Cargill this Friday night.

#3. Liv Morgan called out a member of the Wyatt Sicks

Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan may have made a massive mistake today on social media. The 30-year-old is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan traded words with a wrestling fan on social media today, and Nikki Cross was brought up during the exchange. The Judgment Day member claimed that she beat Cross just like she did to Rhea Ripley in her response to the fan.

Cross is currently a member of the Wyatt Sicks, and Morgan's comment could lead to the return of the faction this week.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks could have big plans at WrestleMania

The Wyatt Sicks have been absent for a while now, but the company may have major plans for the faction at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas. The group could make their surprising return this Friday night on SmackDown and set up a marquee match at the biggest event of the year.

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Bianca Belair and Naomi last month. Alexa Bliss could reunite with her former tag team partner, Nikki Cross, and challenge the duo to a Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Uncle Howdy could finally be ready to return

Uncle Howdy has not been seen on WWE television since Karrion Kross pinned him in December 2024. The Final Testament didn't benefit from winning their rivalry against the Wyatt Sicks, as the company released The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering shortly after it was over.

There had been a rumor that one of the members of the faction had been dealing with an injury, and a recent report suggested that the individual was Uncle Howdy. The veteran has reportedly been cleared to return to action and could show up on WWE SmackDown this Friday night to explain his faction's absence.

