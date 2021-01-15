All 5 WWE Superstars who were the Royal Rumble Iron Men more than once

The Royal Rumble is the most exciting WWE event of the year, with a lot of potential for new stars to rise to the main event scene. This has especially been the case with Rumble matches, where a longer stay more or less ensures you a prominent role on the Road to WrestleMania.

The Superstar who spends the longest time in a particular Royal Rumble Match is known as the Iron Man (or Woman) for that year. Sometimes, the Iron Man of the match goes on to do bigger and better things due to their impressive performance at the Rumble.

There are a few stars who have repeated the feat, with one Superstar doing so three times. It is not an easy task to stay in the Royal Rumble for the longest amount of time, and those who do have truly earned their status as the Iron Men of the Royal Rumble. Here are five Superstars who have done it more than once.

#5 Chris Benoit (WWE Royal Rumble 2004 and 2005)

Chris Benoit

The only WWE Superstar to be the Iron Man in consecutive Royal Rumble Matches, Chris Benoit showcased tremendous endurance in the 30-man match. His legacy may be tainted, but he does make his way on this list courtesy of some impressive performances.

Benoit had one of the greatest performances in Royal Rumble history when he went on to win the 2004 edition of the match, lasting over 61 minutes from number 1. He also eliminated six men, all of which were bigger than him - like Mark Henry, A-Train, and ultimately, The Big Show.

Following his victory in the 2004 Rumble, Benoit won the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 20. He celebrated with WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero to end the show on an emotional note. The two of them would end up opposite each other nearly a year later.

Guerrero and Benoit kicked off the 2005 Royal Rumble Match, with the Rabid Wolverine having another marathon performance. While not as great as his showing the previous year, Chris Benoit did last over 45 minutes and reached the final six.