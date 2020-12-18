All 6 WWE Superstars who debuted after the McMahons' promo at the end of 2018 - Where are they now?

The ratings for Monday Night RAW are currently the lowest they've ever been, which could result in quite a few prompt changes to the product in the coming weeks. The same thing happened in 2018 and WWE decided to directly address it. So, exactly two years ago to the day, the McMahon family came out on RAW and cut a promo about how the fans deserved better.

Triple H said that the fans were now the authority and WWE would give them what they wanted. That was true to some extent, but not entirely. WWE is great at delivering big moments, which have been abundant since this promo. However, it's the storytelling that needs to improve.

While RAW's quality isn't as bad as the ratings suggest, the lack of long-term planning is evident. That is the one change that truly needs to be made. The changes we were promised were new faces and new match-ups. Some of them came from NXT, as six Superstars were hyped up in a joint video package that very night.

"As of now, the four of us will be taking back Monday Night #RAW." -@TripleH pic.twitter.com/ubF3PBKlhd — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2018

They made up five acts at the time, with their WWE main roster debuts spread out over the start of 2019. Their introduction to WWE fans may have been weird, but these names eventually embedded into RAW and SmackDown. Well, at least most of them.

Anyway, here are the six Superstars who were called up from NXT in the aftermath of the McMahons' December 2018 promo on RAW, and how their careers in WWE have panned out so far.

#6 Lars Sullivan: Currently on WWE SmackDown

The vignettes for Lars Sullivan's WWE debut actually played a month before the McMahons' promo on RAW, indicating that the company had been planning to call him up for a while. He was still group with the rest of his fellow NXT alumni and was meant to appear on the January 11th episode of RAW.

However, an anxiety attack delayed his debut and Sullivan instead showed up on the RAW after WrestleMania by attacking Kurt Angle. Quite a strong way to start your WWE main roster career. After a short run of dominance, The Freak's momentum was stunted by a series of setbacks.

Some comments of his on a bodybuilding forum in 2013 were made prominent, all of which were in poor taste. He then suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the ring for around 16 months. Some videos from his past resurfaced at some point during his lengthy absence.

After all the issues, Lars Sullivan returned on Night One of the WWE Draft. He picked up a big win over Jeff Hardy and is currently on the Blue brand. However, after a couple of awkward interviews about his childhood, The Freak has been off TV for over a month now. There has been no word on his status within WWE.