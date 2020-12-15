5 Biggest mistakes WWE made in 2020

2020 has been unlike any year for WWE, as well as the world. So much has happened, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has had to adapt to the new conditions and has remained a weekly constant throughout the year. That being said, WWE has had a roller-coaster of a year on a creative level.

There have been several moments and angles this year, that were not good at all. Some of them seemed promising, while others were doomed on the spot. Some new concepts flopped hard, with RAW Underground coming to mind. A couple of Superstars were also badly booked, as we will see.

Despite a consistent string of great pay-per-views, 2020 has been far from a perfect year for WWE. It could have been a lot better, if not for a few things that WWE got badly wrong this year. Some were solitary moments, while the effect of others is still being felt today.

Here are the five biggest mistakes WWE made in 2020.

#5 WWE's booking of Charlotte Flair as NXT Women's Champion

When Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship, it felt like an elevation for the entire brand. NXT was being represented at WrestleMania. A win for Ripley on WWE's grandest stage would have made her into an even bigger star.

She lost to The Queen at WrestleMania, but the match was still very good and it seemed like there was a clear long-term plan for Flair's reign as NXT Women's Champion. Unfortunately, there wasn't. Instead, the creative teams of RAW and NXT repeatedly clashed over the booking of the multi-time Women's Champion.

Every plan that NXT had for Charlotte Flair was overruled by the RAW creative team, which explains how weird her reign was. She was on RAW more often than she was on NXT. Charlotte did not even get pinned when she lost the NXT Women's title, with Io Shirai pinning Ripley to become the Champion.

Advertisement

If there was no stonewall direction for Charlotte Flair as NXT Women's Champion, WWE should not have booked her to win it as her reign did more harm than good. The one way this issue could be rectified is for The Queen to put over Rhea Ripley, who hasn't been the same since WrestleMania.