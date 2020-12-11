5 Better opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 than Goldberg

It seems like WWE might be planning for Goldberg to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. This was the intended Universal Championship match for this year's WrestleMania, but Reigns had to pull out from the 'Mania tapings due to an increased risk of catching COVID-19.

Goldberg did call out The Tribal Chief on WWE's The Bump and while it would make sense for this match to happen, it shouldn't be at WrestleMania. The biggest event of the year must showcase WWE's best full-time Superstars or at the very least, tell the most compelling stories.

WM: Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered:



Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 10, 2020

Roman Reigns is established and should ideally defend the Universal title against a current star. A program against Goldberg does not sound very appealing. The match will also likely last around four minutes, which would be a massive waste of WWE's biggest full-time star in years at WrestleMania.

Reigns vs. Goldberg does nothing for me. I’m supposed to believe the guy who was crushed by Strowman has a chance against Roman? The guy who pinned Strowman at Payback.



Roman/Goldberg will be 4 minutes long with Reigns coming out on top after 18 combined spears. No thanks — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) December 10, 2020

There are several stars who would be better choices to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 37. One of them is The Rock, but he won't be on this list. Vince McMahon reportedly wants Roman Reigns vs. The Rock to take place at WrestleMania 38, which could be in Los Angeles instead of next year's event.

With that being said, here are five better WrestleMania 37 opponents for Roman Reigns than Goldberg.

#5 Drew McIntyre could face Roman Reigns in a Survivor Series rematch

Drew McIntyre faced Roman Reigns last month.

Having just faced Roman Reigns at last month's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Drew McIntyre is not finished with The Tribal Chief by a longshot. The screwy finish to their match leads one to believe that the two current WWE world champions will meet once again at some point, possibly in the main event of WrestleMania.

While this means that McIntyre has to lose the WWE Championship, it would be fine. He would recover instantly by winning his second Royal Rumble Match in a row. The Scottish Warrior is a much better choice to win the match than Goldberg. The story is right there between him and Roman Reigns for WWE to continue.

This match isn't the most likely one to happen at WrestleMania, but it would be one of the biggest. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's Survivor Series match was excellent, recovering well from their standard affair at WrestleMania 35.

This pretty much guarantees that a future WrestleMania headliner, in their current roles, would be a success. If WWE needs to hotshot the title off of McIntyre before Royal Rumble, just to keep Goldberg away from the world title picture for 'Mania, it will be worth it.