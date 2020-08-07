All 8 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar has defeated at SummerSlam: Where are they now?

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar made his way to the main roster immediately after WrestleMania 18 was done and dusted with, in 2002. Dubbed as The Next Big Thing, Lesnar quickly rose up the ranks and won the 2002 King of the Ring tournament by defeating Rob Van Dam in the finals. The victory made sure that he would get a WWE title opportunity at SummerSlam 2002.

Brock Lesnar put down a bunch of WWE greats on his path to Championship glory, including Hulk Hogan. Lesnar faced The Rock at SummerSlam 2002, in his first appearance at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

For the next two decades, Lesnar dominated the event like no other, despite being away from the ring for eight years in 2004-2011. Lesnar is certainly one of the biggest contenders for the title of Mr. SummerSlam. Let's take a look at all 8 of his victims at what many fans regard as WWE's second-biggest event of the year after WrestleMania.

Also, have a look at our latest edition of Dropkick Diskussions right below.

#8 The Rock (2002)

Brock vs The Rock

The Rock took on Brock Lesnar with the former's WWE title on the line at SummerSlam 2002. The Brahma Bull was on his way to Hollywood immediately after the event, and the fans were not happy with the same. Despite being a heel, Brock Lesnar began getting cheered heavily at one point in the match, and the reaction of the live crowd suddenly changed from cheering for The Rock to booing The Great One out of the building.

In the end, Brock Lesnar delivered a thunderous F5 on The Rock and captured the WWE title to a huge pop. Following the match, when the PPV came to an end, The Rock took the mic and hinted at his eventual heel turn that would come in early 2003. Lesnar would hold the WWE title for months on end, successfully defending it against The Undertaker at Hell In A Cell in the process.

The Rock wrestled last at WrestleMania 32, defeating Erick Rowan in a squash match. He is currently one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and it seems unlikely he will ever come back as an active performer.