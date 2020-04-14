All 9 World Champions Vince McMahon has pinned: Where are they now?

The WWE Chairman pinned 9 WWE World Champions during his stint as a wrestler.

The list includes some of the biggest names in the industry.

Abhilash Mendhe Top 5 / Top 10

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is regarded by many as one of the greatest villains in the history of this business. Initially playing the role of a babyface commentator, McMahon began getting featured on WWE TV more often in the mid-90s.

The events of Survivor Series 1997 led to Bret "The Hitman" Hart's bitter exit from WWE and Vince immediately became a guy that was genuinely hated by the fans for what he did to Bret.

Vince capitalized on the same and took on a prominent on-screen role of a heel authority figure. His rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin was instrumental in WWE defeating WCW in the Monday Night Wars.

Over the next decade or so, Vince wrestled several matches, including high-stakes WrestleMania encounters. He also pinned a bunch of Superstars, many of which were World Champions at one point or the other.

In this list, we'll take a look at all 9 World Champions Vince has pinned.

#9 John Cena

John Cena

On the Road to WrestleMania 26, John Cena met Vince McMahon on RAW in a Gauntlet match. The boss kept bringing in villains one after the other to take down Cena, but to no avail. Vladimir Kozlov, Drew McIntyre, Jack Swagger, Mark Henry, and Batista came out in succession and a thunderous Batista Bomb in the end did the trick for the Chairman.

Vince pins Cena:

Vince pinned Cena in a huge shocker, sending a message to his WrestleMania 26 opponent, Bret Hart. Immediately after he pinned Cena, Vince mocked Bret by doing his signature hand gesture for the crowd, with an evil smirk on his face. Both Cena and Hart would have the last laugh at The Show of Shows though as the duo won their respective matches against Batista and McMahon.

Cena recently made a short-lived return to take on Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in a losing effort. The match was hailed for its unique cinematic presentation.

