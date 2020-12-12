"And he unveils the new WWE Undisputed Championship" - John Cena Sr. has an idea for Roman Reigns

John Cena Sr. gave his thoughts on WWE’s storylines in an interview with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade. He discussed Roman Reigns’ current position on SmackDown, including his recent character change and Universal Championship reign.

Roman Reigns turned heel in August 2020 and immediately won the Universal Championship after a five-month absence. Although John Cena’s father is a fan of Roman Reigns’ current work, he believes he can reach another level as Universal Champion.

“Thank God they’re using him the way they’re using him. He’s doing a great job, Roman Reigns. It’s working, it’s working. If Vince [McMahon] would’ve done this when it started, there would have been no issues at all with this kid. It’s working. Now his next thing has to be to grab the title [WWE Championship], there’s no question about it.”

Dan Mirade clarified that the interview was being recorded before Survivor Series 2020, where Roman Reigns faced WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a non-title match. John Cena Sr. suggested that WWE should combine the titles and reintroduce the Undisputed Championship, with Roman Reigns being the first holder.

“We’re gonna go big time, big time. So, how about he does get both titles and, as Tribal Chief, makes the decision that there can’t be two Champions, he’s the Chief, he’s the boss, and there will only be one now, and he unveils the new WWE Undisputed Championship.”

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series thanks to assistance from Jey Uso, but there is still unfinished business between the World Champions. WWE has planted the seeds for a rematch in the near future, with McIntyre continuing to mention his rival in promos on RAW.

Please credit Boston Wrestling MWF and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns’ next opponent

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a TLC match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20. Beyond that, a long list of Superstars are waiting in line to challenge The Tribal Chief in WWE.

The man who Roman Reigns was due to face at WrestleMania 36, Goldberg, recently made it clear that he still wants the match to happen. The Rock has also confirmed that he is interested in taking on his relative in WWE one day.

Today there will be a lot of talk about “legacy” and “legend.” You don’t get the chance to look back if you don’t put in the work now. I am head of the table, Universal Champ, THE Champion of @WWE.@DMcIntyreWWE is a skilled, focused, and strong ... #2. #SurvivorSeries #WitnessMe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 22, 2020

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns previously fought in singles matches at WrestleMania 35, Stomping Grounds 2019, and Survivor Series 2020. If, as John Cena Sr. suggested, they go one-on-one again, there is a possibility that their World Championships could be on the line.