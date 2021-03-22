Andrade hints at his WWE future with cryptic tweet

A few weeks ago, Andrade confirmed reports of him reportedly asking for his release from WWE. The former United States Champion has now taken to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet that sparked more questions than answers regarding his future with the company.

In the tweet, the Mexican star wrote "good news" in both English and his native Spanish tongue and added his signature catchphrase of ''ranquilo" along with "happy."

While the tweet does indicate Andrade is in a good mood, it does not clarify whether he has been granted his release from WWE or if he has signed a new contract with the company.

Is Andrade leaving WWE or re-signing?

According to an earlier report, Andrade was seemingly dissatisfied with his current role in WWE and seemingly asked the higher-ups to grant him his release.

Y’all, I found out there’s a luchador from Gómez Palacio on @WWE - but I found out about him because he’s leaving 😭 check out @AndradeElIdolo’s story. His abuelito and Dad were luchadores too!! #Guerreros #ComoLaLagunaNinguna https://t.co/XfznrrazvN — Astrid Silva (@Astrid_NV) March 20, 2021

However, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE turned down his request for a release.

"Andrade asked for his WWE release earlier this week, but was denied. Wrestling Inc. was first to report that he asked for his release at the Raw tapings this past Monday with Dave Meltzer confirming both the request and denial."

El Idolo has been absent from WWE television ever since he, along with Zelina Vega, was taken out by The Fiend and Alexa Bliss on an episode of RAW last year. Vega was released from WWE shortly after and it remains to be seen what the future holds for her former client Andrade.